Joe Rogan really, really wants to see this 'Yellowstone' character on 'The View'

Joe Rogan shares which 'Yellowstone' character he wants to see on 'The View'

Just like us, famous podcaster Joe Rogan has been seemingly bitten by the 'Yellowstone' bug, as the comedian recently shared his excitement about potentially having one of the series' viral characters featured on the highly popular show 'The View'. The surprising demand came amidst Rogan's shot back at 'The View' co-host Joy Behar’s jab about him believing in dragons by humorously updating his social media bio to say 'Dragon Believer'.

Currently enjoying its 28th season, 'The View' features a multi-generational group of women who share their two cents on trending topics such as sociopolitical and entertainment news. Known for its gritty storyline with stellar performances, 'Yellowstone' is gearing up for its much-anticipated finale. Amidst this, Rogan has expressed his wish to have this character on 'The View'.

Which 'Yellowstone' character does Joe Rogan want on 'The View'?

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Joe Rogan's Instagram account shared a meme displaying, 'All I want for Christmas is for Beth to spend one day on The View'. Now, the choice is quite an obvious one, given Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is an exceptional actress and enjoys quite a fan following for her portrayal in the series.

The post was later shared on X back on November 29 and has since accumulated 4 million views. In addition, fans have also expressed their excitement under the post, with many hoping Beth actually appears on Rogan's show.

Why Beth Dutton is the perfect choice for 'The View'

A still from 'The View' (YouTube/@theview)

Beth, in every definition, is the epitome of a strong, opinionated, and independent woman who, because of her fierce attitude in 'Yellowstone', stands tall among the macho men of the show. Known for her sharp tongue and ruthless demeanor, Beth does know how to play her cards well.

'The View' essentially provides a platform for strong and influential women to share their views on trending topics. Who better than Beth to make the perfect guest for the show? Over the span of the last five seasons, Beth has emerged as a game-changing character who has accumulated quite a fan following and shares her opinions without caring about the repercussions. With the finale approaching, it would be a real deal to see Kelly appearing as Beth on 'The View'.

'Yellowstone' is all set to air its finale on Sunday, December 15