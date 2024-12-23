Kody Brown wants to go to church with wife Robyn — just so men don't think she's a 'single mom'

“We locked eyes and I couldn't break away,” Kody Brown said about the first time he saw Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown may call Robyn Brown his soulmate, but rumors suggest their married life is far from being a picture-perfect love story. Robyn, now the only remaining wife on TLC’s polygamy-focused reality show Sister Wives, had always stood by her husband after he distanced himself from his other wives and children. Yet, as things settled down and the other wives left, rumors of trouble in Kody and Robyn’s relationship began to surface, sparking speculation that their marriage might be on the rocks. However, recently Kody took a step to affirm Robyn’s marital status by accompanying her to church.

Kody Brown visited Plymouth Beach on September 10, 2011. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephen J. Cohen)

In the December 15 episode, Robyn checks in with Kody, asking if he’s comfortable with her attending church without him, as she plans to accompany her eldest daughters for the occasion. As reported by People Magazine, he said, “As long as you guys aren’t blocking me out, I want to come sooner or later.” He went on to give a reason and said, “You don't want to go too long without me because I don't want some guy thinking you're a single mom.” With this, Kody subtly suggests that Robyn has no shortage of admirers waiting in line for her.

The Brown family patriarch then recalled the moment when he first saw Robyn. He said, “The first time I saw Robyn — the first time I ever laid eyes on her — I was leaning over the back of a chair, talking to a neighbor behind me and we locked eyes and I couldn't break away." Robyn also shared her perspective of the story. She said, “I was sitting there with my cousin. I was looking around. I looked at you for a while and the thing that caught my eye as far as seeing you was your laugh lines, because I love laugh lines. And then you looked at me and a bolt of lightning shot for my body.” Recalling these moments, Kody clarified to Robyn that he can’t let history repeat itself. He said, “I don’t want some guy doing that, looking at you and going…holding your gaze.”

Kody boldly claims that he’s mate-guarding now and is "protecting his pride." Robyn reassures him there’s no need for concern, explaining that all she has to do is mention she’s married. Meanwhile, the couple, who began their life together with a spiritual marriage in 2010, have shared plenty of highs and lows. Recent episodes of Sister Wives have highlighted the turmoil in their relationship, with Kody confessing that he "hates" his life. This negativity has left Robyn worried he might eventually leave her, adding even more tension to their already complex dynamic, as reported by Hollywood Life.

She admitted that the thought of Kody leaving her would be utterly devastating, though she acknowledged that no one can be forced to stay in a relationship. Back in August this year, she expressed similar feelings when Kody became hysterical over the collapse of their previous plural family arrangement. As reported by People Magazine at the time, Robyn said that she felt like the idiot left behind and blamed Kody for sabotaging their relationship. However, despite the growing rumors and challenges, the pair is still committed to navigating the challenges of their lives and marriage together.