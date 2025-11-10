Christine Brown and David Woolley confront an emotional sticking point in latest 'Sister Wives' episode

'Sister Wives' stars Christine Brown and David Woolley have been married since October 2023

Recently, 'Sister Wives' fans got to witness a fiery clash between Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley. During the seventh episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 20, which aired on November 9, Christine and Woolley got into their biggest disagreement since getting married. As per Prime Timer, Woolley shared in the episode, "We had a nice discussion this morning," to which Christine responded, "Well, I don’t know if 'nice' is what you would call it." Soon, Woolley went on to say, "I think it was awesome." Elsewhere in the episode, the pair revealed that the topic of their fight revolved around Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, and how he often vents out his emotions with the help of movie quotes.

Christine shared, "When I have a deep discussion with him, he has to bring up a movie quote to represent him." Woolley, however, disagreed and said, "You need to come from your heart so that it's meaningful." Following that, the two tried to understand each other's point of view. As the episode continued, Woolley said that he never wants to punish Christine for expressing her feelings and voiced his frustration with people who shut her down and punish her for pouring her heart out.

Later in the episode, Woolley shared his honest thoughts on polygamy. "I always look[ed] down on it. My oldest sister was mentally damaged from it, from that kind of crap that her husband pulled on her," Woolley said, as per US Weekly. Shortly afterwards, Christine asked Woolley, "So you think with polygamy, a big flaw would be the man?" Responding, Woolley said, "Yeah. Major flaw right there."

In addition to this, Woolley slammed the polygamist patriarchs by saying, “They use it to control the women in that part. 'If you're not obeying me, I'm punishing you, and I'm going to go to the other one.' And then I was like, sure, 'I'll take you right in.'" Furthermore, Woolley also claimed that polygamy is used to "control women." "It’s not a right thing to do,” Woolley told Christine. In the end, the couple wrapped up their conversation on a good note by hugging each other. 'Sister Wives' airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.