'Sister Wives' star Paedon Brown has a ‘weird’ relationship with dad Kody's ‘favorite’ wife Robyn

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's son, Paedon Brown, once slipped major tea on his complicated relationship with Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who is known to be Kody's "favorite."

During an interview with 'The Sun' in February 2022, Paedon elaborated that his relationship with Robyn has always been "strange and weird" for many reasons. He added, "There are honestly so many reasons for that."

A major source of tension is how Kody treated Robyn's children differently from his own. Paedon shared, "I was rude to her kids. I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn't do with me. And so, I ended up being rude to them, so she didn't like me being rude to her kids."

On the bright side, Paedon's feelings toward Robyn's three eldest children, whom Kody adopted in 2015, have since improved, especially with David and Aurora. He said, "My relationships with David and Aurora are now great." However, he admitted his relationship with Breanna, one of Robyn's other children, isn't as positive. "My relationship with Breanna is not good at all, but that's because she is several years younger than me," he said.

Beyond Robyn's children, Paedon also described his strained bond with Janelle Brown's daughter, Savannah. "My relationship with Savannah isn't anything to talk about. I do love Savannah, we talk when we are in the same room, but we never had a great relationship," Paedon explained. For the unversed, he stirred up family tensions further, especially regarding Robyn's use of a nanny. In a TikTok video, he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?"—a memorable quote from his mother, Christine, on 'Sister Wives' in December 2021. The comment sparked during a family discussion about Robyn and Kody hiring help for their children during the pandemic, a privilege Christine didn’t have. "The crew loved the quote, and when my mom said it, I knew it would make the show," Paedon explained. He continued, "I thought it would be really funny to sport one of the shirts."

Although Paedon stressed that he wasn't trying to attack Robyn, he made it clear that he would always support his mother. "I'm not trying to dig anyone," he said, adding, "It's not me trying to say like, 'Oh, this is a really funny shirt because mom blew up.' I will always support my mom. It was just funny."

On the other hand, Paedon blames Kody for his deteriorating relationship with all of his wives, except for Robyn. In an interview on YouTube with John Yates, Paedon didn't hold back on speaking his mind about his father, stating, "They try to get him to help them, but he won't." Paedon has been candid about what he believes sets Kody apart from his other wives, claiming that Kody "doesn't support them nearly as much as he should." He hasn’t held back on expressing the deep resentment he feels toward his father.

Paedon has suggested that Kody’s large family of 18 children has left him overstretched, resulting in many of his children missing out on the attention and support they deserve. "A lot of his kids, me included, like Gabriel and Savanah, don't get as much," he shared. Paedon’s bitterness seems to stem largely from how he perceives his father and Robyn as prioritizing their own needs while overshadowing the other wives and children.

While most of Kody's other children rarely voice their complaints, Paedon, like his sister Gwendlyn, has never shied away from speaking his mind. He now resides in Flagstaff, Arizona, a city the family moved to after stints in Lehi, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nevada—a relocation heavily influenced by Robyn. Currently, only a few family members remain in Flagstaff, including Janelle, who no longer communicates with Kody. Meanwhile, Kody works there as a bouncer at a gentleman's club.