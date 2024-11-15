Andy Cohen should be ashamed after failing to protect Katie Ginella as 'RHOC' Reunion turns hostile

Katie Ginella got grilled by her 'RHOC' co-stars over her daughter's lip sync video on TikTok

The Season 18 reunion episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' give a superb conclusion to a season that demonstrates the Housewives franchise's continued strength. Reunions like these are merely a symphony of turmoil, the ideal background noise for a sofa nap.

Shannon Beador finds her voice just in time to flush out Alexis Bellino, Katie Ginella suffers the fury of a thousand suns, and Jennifer Pedranti finally sheds her impenetrable shell and settles down on the proper couch.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Katie Ginella faces the wrath over her daughter's TikTok

Katie's overall vibe is so intriguing. She came out of the reunion with only one friend and a slew of adversaries, which is not what we expected after watching the season.

The babysitter issue was a bad way to close the season as a newcomer because Katie and her daughter Kaili are now being portrayed as liars despite scant proof to the contrary. It's been a long time since we had an 'RHOC' youngster who acts like Brianna Gunvalson in the drama. Post another TikTok about your mother's strange coworkers.

However, it doesn't appear good for Katie's future given how appalled the whole group is by Kaili's TikTok.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella and her daughter Kaili Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Andy Cohen fails to protect Housewife and her child during 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion

We don't care whether Katie's daughter or Emily Simpson's children said it. Heather Dubrow has cruel girl traits, and this is a reality.

We're not happy with how everyone is criticizing Katie and her daughter. Like, let it go. Why would anyone care what a coworker's 20-year-old daughter thinks of them?

Are all of these mature ladies really mad with Katie because her 20-year-old daughter did a TikTok lip sync? We would be amused if Katie's daughter actually said that. But can we leave Katie's children out of this?

We mean, we've seen these people naked in hot tubs, breaking body parts while drunk, but God forbid Katie's daughter posts about them on TikTok. They humiliate themselves. Thank you!!

Yeah, they are ganging up on Katie and her daughter on stage, while Andy Cohen says nothing. That's a shoddy job. They're leaping on Katie and her children, and Andy's allowing it. This is horrible!

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella shares a very close bond with her daughter Kaili Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Katie Ginella deserves a second 'RHOC' season

'RHOC' Season 18 was a drama-filled season. Every member of the cast contributed to the mayhem this time.

'RHOC' alum Shannon was disappointed when Alexis returned in a part-time capacity. Naturally, Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, was the person Alexis was seeing.

Gina, meantime, introduced Katie, a newcomer, to the show. We were immediately fond of Katie. She has a fascinating past and is candid about her family. Katie managed to establish ties with the majority of her co-stars.

However, after the entire rumor incident, it's fair to say that Heather never really gave Katie a chance, and her relationship with Gina was strained. Nevertheless, we commend Katie for knowing the job and not being scared to delve into the drama.

Show us that you're clocking in if you plan to appear on Real Housewives. If not, you are most likely one-and-done. Katie, of course, is not worthy of such an outcome. 'RHOC' should give her a second season.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 PM ET