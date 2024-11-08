Why Katie Ginella's feud with Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson might actually be a good thing for her

'RHOC' star Heather Dubrow has never been so passionate about anything as she expressed her hate for Katie Ginella

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The greatest reunion show is 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'. These women dig up the most outrageous drama each year, feeding our curious minds, no matter how dull the season may seem at first.

The Season 18 reunion proves that the show is only going to get better from here, especially with the OC renaissance in full force. The drama is still toxic, so don’t be fooled by the Housewives' supposed intentions.

'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion was attack on one person only (Bravo/@griffinnagel)

Katie Ginella's hate could land newbie her second 'RHOC' season

As the season progressed, alliances shifted, and the most unexpected development was the intense hate directed toward Katie Ginella. For the first time in years, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow are standing together, venting their anger at Katie and her alleged lies.

Perhaps she misrepresented that she had a San Diego house. Perhaps she misrepresented her intention to relocate to San Diego. Maybe she left Sutton Stracke with thousands of dollars in unpaid bills after taking advantage of her. Or maybe, she even wrongfully imprisoned an innocent man in Georgia over a road rage incident.

Whether it's true or not, Katie is held accountable for every inconsistency in her life and takes a serious beating for it. What these women fail to realize is that exposing Katie as a chronic liar is only giving her the platform she needs for a second season.

Katie's first season was relatively subdued, but the cast sees a very different side of her than what viewers witnessed on-screen. Will Katie turn out to be a vicious antagonist who loves telling filthy lies? There is only hope.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Heather Dubrow railroaded Katie Ginella during 'RHOC' Season 18 reunion

Rehashing Katie's claimed road rage incident almost instantly turns the conversation into a very awkward one. Most Housewives lack the sophistication to address whether police officers are biased and capable of lying, particularly when it comes to a group of white women whose criticism of Katie takes a very shady turn.

Heather's statement that "falsely accusing people is kind of your thing" will only hang around Katie's neck like an albatross, overshadowing both her past and present actions. Nevertheless, her most captivating portrayal is undoubtedly that of the terrible villain Heather.

Heather's appeal lies in the fact that she decisively dominated her opponent, uncovered damaging secrets, and cut off Katie's every remark instead of apologizing in a clichéd way. To endure a season-long hate train from your former admirers and yet stand your ground during the reunion requires skill.

She is far from a one-dimensional character, as evidenced by her custody battles, the flood of negative stories surrounding her, and her year-long search for dirt on Heather before ever appearing on the show. Although the Katie vs Heather storyline wasn't the main season's high point, it has already surfaced and has the potential to shape the upcoming season.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella slammed by Heather Dubrow in Season 18 Reunion (Instagram/@katie.ginella/@heatherdubrow)

Emily Simpson acts as self-designated 'RHOC' lawyer

Who appointed Emily as the cast lawyer? She constantly relies on legal jargon without fully understanding the context and insists she's right about everything. Why on earth did she have to bring up the custody dispute between Katie and her children? It was complete crap when Emily questioned Katie about her children, their custody, and their past.

We wish Katie had told her to shut up and refused to answer any of her questions. At this reunion, Emily has become the target of our dislike. Emily, when was the last time you had a court case? With all of her free time spent researching cast members and pretending to be a lawyer, where is her real-life portfolio?

Emily and Heather are affluent white ladies from Orange County. How dare they belittle Katie's experience with the police as a woman of color, especially given the current context? Gina, you too. You should all feel humiliated. All we know from this is that Heather feels highly intimidated by Katie. Emily needs to stop talking. She is acting like a big bully.

Emily Simpson acts as self-designated 'RHOC' lawyer (Bravo)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo