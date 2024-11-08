'RHOC' Reunion: Emily Simpson slams Alexis Bellino over $75K lawsuit and that fashion show

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Reunion teaser was released by Bravo as a special Halloween surprise. The women continue to discuss Shannon Beador's alleged alcoholism, along with the ongoing tension between Heather Dubrow and newcomer Katie Ginella.

'RHOC' welcomed back Alexis Bellino for Season 18, and her engagement to John Janssen, Shannon's ex, has caused some tension among the women. It appears that Emily Simpson has a lot to say about "Jesus Jugs." In the trailer, Emily says, "Every trashcan needs a lid, and John Janssen discovered his." "Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb can move away…" Emily is triggered when Alexis starts speaking, responding fiercely with, "Don't f*****g call me dumb. You are the dumbest girl I’ve ever f*****g met."

Emily Simpson is furious at Alexis Bellino for dragging their 'RHOC' co-star to court

Why does Emily feel so strongly about Alexis? There are several apparent causes, not all of which were captured on video. One of Emily's grievances with Alexis revolves around John suing Shannon for the $75,000 he claims she owes him. According to Shannon, she mistook the funds for a gift instead of a loan. She can't recall ever signing any loan documentation or promissory notes. Since Shannon is already facing difficulties in her life, Emily resents the added strain this situation places on her.

Emily Simpson and Alexis Bellino's relationship takes a significant downturn at Heather Dubrow's fashion show

Emily felt isolated after being the only one invited to bring pants to Heather Dubrow's charity fashion show. Heather seemed to be hinting that she didn't have any jeans that were "big enough" for Emily to wear.

Wearing Alexis' outfit on the runway made Emily feel self-conscious, as she feared it would highlight the fact that, despite her significant weight loss, she is still bigger than Alexis. Emily was the "Big Girl." Emily reacted strongly when Alexis rushed in to defend herself. After calling Alexis "annoying and looney," she yelled, "Shut the f**k up!"

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino spills the tea about the lawsuit against Shannon Beador

During her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Emily revealed that part of the Episode 11 pool party video was left out. The 'RHOC' star claimed they spent "hours and hours" shooting because Alexis kept implying that something had happened when she initially arrived, but she insisted on not discussing it when they pressed her. "We all sat around for a good 45 minutes while everyone was like, ‘Well, what is it?… just say it, what is it?’ I was so irritated," Emily said.

She pointed out that while viewers never witnessed it, Alexis finally spilled the tea. Emily said, "They didn't show it, but it was about the lawsuit." She pointed out that John had simply sent Shannon a demand letter to collect the $75,000 that she was supposedly due by that time. However, Emily revealed that "he actually filed a lawsuit against Shannon" on the day of the party, and that day a media outlet was set to broadcast the story.

