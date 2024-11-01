'RHOC' resident hypocrite John Janssen 'hates attention' but makes an exception to target one person

John Janssen made a cameo in the 'RHOC' Season 18 finale, leaving a bad taste in viewers' mouths

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: The closing party of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is truly one of a kind. A wonderfully ethereal music mix, a very gaudy theme, and a fur coat or two are always to be expected.

The engagement party on Thursday, October 31 was not a two-episode affair like the Season 7 finale, but it was a great way to cap off an even better season, proving that lost ships can always find their way back to the beach. This time, the aftermath is what turns out to be explosive rather than the party itself. Fortunately, John Janssen, who made his first appearance of the season immediately after, has helped keep Shannon Beador in the fans’ good graces throughout the season. He doesn’t even attend the party, since he’s a jerk, but he does encourage the women to focus on what truly matters—feeling sorry for Shannon and branding him a loser.

John Janssen's hypocrisy takes center stage in 'RHOC' Season 18 finale

Setting appropriate boundaries is crucial for Shannon. When she’s done, she’s done. Even before Tamra Judge speaks to her, Nine Lemons Beador decides to leave. Alexis Bellino encouraged her to get another drink because he didn't care. Unfortunately, Shannon was spared that counterargument. The night took an even stranger turn if that was even possible.

John got out of his limousine in slow motion, like the belle of the ball, reminiscent of Ken pulling up to Barbie's Malibu home. For a man who wasn’t interested in filming himself, Johnny J was all for it. We could tell he was wearing Ferragamo shoes, even if we couldn’t see them. But Shannon did Ok.

She didn’t break down or disintegrate. However, John had to have the last word when he said, "Shannon absolutely creates a narrative out of one side of her mouth… I just want people not to believe lies about me." Once again, the man was entitled to defend himself in the end.

Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador lock heads over John Janssen in 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion

The 'RHOC' Season 18 reunion teaser takes the rivalry between Shannon and Alexis to new heights. As seen in the Bravo footage, John, Shannon's ex, and Alex's fiancé, are the main sources of their disagreement.

"I’m not going to apologize for defending my man." Alexis informed Shannon, whose tense court struggle over funds used for cosmetic surgery had played out on the show. "He was still going to sue you." Shannon responded, "And I ended up winning, a—hole."

Alexis Bellino's fiance John Janssen takes legal action against ex-Shannon Beador

John filed a complaint in the Orange County Superior Court, alleging that Bravolebrity had broken their oral agreement and was engaging in promissory fraud by deliberately failing to reimburse him, according to court documents that PEOPLE were able to access in March. According to reports, on January 23, 2022, he sent her $40,000 for a facelift, and on May 20, 2023, he gave her another $35,000 in cash.

For her part, Shannon insisted that the funds were a gift. John began dating her franchise rival, Alexis, in 2023 after splitting from Shannon. In August, the couple made their engagement public.

