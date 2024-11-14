‘RHOC’ star Tamra Judge threatens legal action after blogger goes too far

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra Judge is planning to take legal action against digital creator Christina Huber, who goes by the name BravoBabe, accusing her of "harassing me for weeks." Tamra took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 14, to call out the blogger, claiming she was a "liar." This response follows BravoBabe’s post implying that Tamra holds a "leadership role for a big Bravo TV news outlet," which is Reality Blurb.

In a video shared on both her Instagram and X accounts, Tamra revealed she’s contacting her attorney after weeks of harassment by BravoBabe. She mentioned that the blogger had previously appeared on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which she co-hosts with 'RHOC star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. "You suddenly turned on me. I don't know what your problem is, but you got my attention. And you're gonna get a little more than that real soon, as I've contacted my attorneys," Tamra said in the video.

Interestingly, her move came shortly after BravoBabe created a profile of Tamra Judge on ZoomInfo, claiming the reality TV star was "Captain at Reality Blurb." The profile also stated that Tamra previously worked as a waitress at Burger King and is now a Bravo host at All About The Real Housewives, another broadcasting website that covers the latest news on Bravo celebrities.

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra Judge claims being harrassed for weeks (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge is currently dealing with a defamation lawsuit

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' (WWHL), Tamra shared her thoughts on fellow housewife Jennifer Pedranti's husband, Ryan Boyajian. Shortly after the episode aired, the 'RHOC' star took to Instagram Stories to issue an apology, explaining that she misspoke. She wrote, "I meant to say, 'My company makes more money than what was stolen from the Dodger player.' Unfortunately, I misspoke on live television."

However, it seems Tamra's apology came too late, as Ryan had already filed a defamation lawsuit with attorney Geoff Neri, who also represented Jim Bellino in a defamation case against Tamra years ago. In his lawsuit, Ryan alleged that Tamra attempted to throw shade at him.

Jennifer Pedranti's husband, Ryan Boyajian has filed a defamation lawsuit against 'RHOC' star Tamra Judge (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge lost $500,000 in a lawsuit

Tamra and fellow 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador were previously sued by Alexis Bellino's ex-husband, Jim, in a defamation lawsuit in 2018. In the 'RHOC' Season 18 premiere, Tamra revealed that she lost $500,000 due to the lawsuit. Shannon also noted, "I lost $300,000 defending myself, and I didn’t do anything wrong," adding, "I won the case and the appeal."

Alexis Bellino's ex-husband, Jim sued 'RHOC' star Tamra Judge in 2018 (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge opens up about being 'on a spectrum'

During her 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast, Tamra revealed that she recently learned she’s "on the spectrum." She shared that she started therapy last year after feeling "really insecure" and experiencing "intrusive thoughts," even considering admitting herself to a mental health facility. However, Tamra also acknowledged that being "on the spectrum" is "such a broad term."

After the episode aired, Tamra received a flood of negative comments, prompting her to publicly apologize. She explained, "I just want to take people through the journey with me as I’ve always done, but I realize now I spoke too soon publicly, and that processing this with such an onslaught of negative comments has been horrible."