TikTok dancers were booed off 'AGT' stage after flop act — then started a WWE-style fight no one saw coming

The TikTok girls started a fight after getting rejected mid-act, but a wild twist soon revealed their true identity

Two girls performed a duet TikTok dance on ‘America's Got Talent’ while dressed in extravagant outfits. It was so terrible that the judges pressed the ‘X’ button in the middle of their performance. But what came after was a bigger shock. The duo danced to ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears. The act was leading nowhere, and within a few minutes into their audition, the audience started booing. It got an ‘X’ vote from all four judges, leaving them no scope to continue in the competition. “What would you call this? Is it like dancing?” Sofia Vergara asked. “It’s like Cosplay,” one of the girls said. “No. Like, Broadway,” the other girl interrupted.

“But if someone would have showed up to rehearsals last night, it would have been a lot better,” she added. This salty remark prompted a reaction from the audience, judges, and even host Terry Crews, who was shocked by the crazy fighting. “I was waiting for something, but nothing ever happened,” Heidi Klum said. “How do you feel it went?” Howie Mandel asked. This is when the girls got into a full-blown argument over who messed up the act. “I mean, like I was a little off,” one girl said. “You were terrible. You were absolutely terrible,” her dance partner corrected. The latter went a little overboard and shoved the girl, who apparently messed up.

She didn’t take the insult well and slapped her partner on the face. This eventually led to a massive physical altercation between the duo. They kept slapping, pushing, pulling each other’s hair, and destroying the stage props until someone walked in-stage and separated them. But one of the girls tackled the man who came to help turned on her wrestler mode. They reached the judges’ panel and continued their ugly fight. “Simon was that extreme enough for you?” one of the girls asked. Simon Cowell recognized that they were not random people in a surprising twist. “You!” he screamed while pointing at her.

That’s when Crews revealed their real identity, and they were none other than the famous wrestler sisters Nikki and Brie Bella. “Oh my god. I was going to turn my X into a yes,” Cowell said. “I was like, what is happening?” Crews screamed. Nikki was part of ‘AGT: Extreme’ as a judge alongside Cowell and Travis Pastrana. In their podcast, the sisters came up with the idea to prank the OG judge and creator of the show. “It was so much fun. Everyone was pranking everyone,” Nikki said about ‘AGT: Extreme.’ She then suggested that they should prank Cowell, disguised as contestants.

“Let's act like we're contestants or something right, come up with a performance, let's go get them,” she added. They looked unrecognizable, and their staged fight made their prank a success. There have been similar pranks by celebrities on the show that the judges had no clue about. The judges also have played hilarious pranks on each other that became iconic on the show. Once, Vergara was the victim of a prank when Cowell pretended to get shot by a crossbow she fired on the ‘AGT’ stage. It was an elaborate plan with fake blood and everything, almost giving Vergara a heart attack. "You know I’m Colombian, and you know we take revenge," the 'Modern Family' actress said after the prank was revealed, per Hola! USA.