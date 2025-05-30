'AGT' host Terry Crews reveals why season 20 dancer 'collapsed' in his arms after emotional performance

Terry Crews recalled that the contestant was so exhausted that he “jumped off the stage" and collapsed in his arms.

Terry Crews spilled the beans on ‘AGT’ season 20. 'America’s Got Talent' never fails to bring a talented lineup of contestants who each fight for the golden buzzer. While some get the green light, others head home empty-handed. Crews, a long-time host of America's biggest talent show, shared insights from the highly anticipated upcoming 20th season. Speaking to Newsweek, the host expressed his excitement over the new season. “It's a brand new format that I'm really excited about,” he said. Crews promised that season 20 would get a makeover and would present the show in a way that’s never been seen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

He went on to share a behind-the-scenes incident with one of the season 20 contestants. Crews told the outlet that one dancer gave “everything” he had on stage and received great feedback from the judges. However, he couldn’t clarify the round and get the golden buzzer. “This dancer, I can't remember his name right now, but he gave everything,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star added. He recalled that the contestant was so exhausted that he “jumped off the stage, and he collapsed in my arms, in a fit of tears of joy.” This incident made him realize that ‘AGT’ is a one-of-a-kind show.

Crews will be hosting the upcoming season, while Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B will be gracing the judges’ panel. On Tuesday, May 20, the judges appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to promote the upcoming season. They teased that the changed format would work like a reality show, taking the audience behind the scenes. The audition lineup and judges’ reactions will premiere in real time. More cameras will be added “everywhere” around the set to allow an immersive experience for the audience. “This is like you are experiencing it as you’re watching it,” Cowell added.

“Season 20 kicks off with a magician who recruits home viewers to participate, a danger act with a superhuman ability, and golden buzzers that captivate the judges. Simon, Mel B, Sofia, Howie, and Terry invite cameras behind the scenes,” says the official synopsis of the first episode of season 20. Besides hosting ‘AGT,’ Crews also stars in the beloved animated sitcom Everyone Still Hates Chris. The show is set in Brooklyn, New York; the story follows comedian Chris Rock's childhood and adolescence. “I really feel like it could go as long as Family Guy or The Simpsons, and it's so funny. It still has the same tone, the same characters,” Crews teased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

In addition to juggling two shows, the actor-host has time for collaborations. The former NFL athlete has partnered with Starbucks Sunsera Blend, which is available for purchase in whole bean, ground, and K-Cup form in grocery stores. Crews, who’s also a professional studio painter, revealed that coffee is a major part of his everyday ritual, especially while working on his artwork. He quipped that he’s “too famous” to go to malls and sketch random people. “So anybody who saw me out there with pencils and paper and sketching people...I wouldn't be able to get away with it,” he quipped.