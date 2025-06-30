Heidi Klum reveals one ‘AGT’ act she ‘got into so much trouble’ for participating

Heidi Klum spilled the sauce while eating spicy chicken wings on 'Hot Ones' with host Sean Evans about the 'AGT' act that terrified her the most.

Heidi Klum is no longer on the 'America's Got Talent' judges' panel, but that didn't stop her from recalling her adventurous time on the show. During a recent appearance on 'Hot Ones', the former supermodel spilled beans about the most dangerous act she faced on the reality show, as per NBC. "What stands out in your memory as being like the most frightened you've ever been during an audition?" host Sean Evans inquired. "When I had an apple shot literally off my head because they ask us all the time. Oh, can you join us, come on to the stage, and I'm like okay," Klum revealed.

"This guy is all the way in the audience over there with a bow and arrow, and I sit there with an apple on my head, and he shoots the Apple off my head, wow I got into so much trouble with my husband he was like, you're not doing that ever again like it's fun if you participate in like some goofy thing whatever, but when it's like dangerous like that because things do go wrong right so I was super terrified," Klum confessed. The former 'AGT' judge was referring to Aaron Crow's mind-boggling stunt with a crossbow and arrow during season 13 of the reality talent show. Klum looked visibly petrified as Crow requested her to sit on the chair while comedian Ken Jeong held the green apple above her head, resting on a black tray.

Crow calmly aimed at his target and shot through the laser beam, splitting the apple in two as Klum and Jeong held on to their lives. As per Gold Derby, his act earned a standing ovation from the audience and the rest of the judges, including Simon Cowell, who sat fascinated after witnessing the daredevil stunt. This was not the first time Crow stunned the audience with his near-death acts. During the same season, he subjected judge Howie Mandel to a torturous feat. The stuntman placed a pineapple on Mandel's head, then proceeded to pour hot wax onto his eyes, gluing them shut in the process. He then blindfolded himself and wielded a sword to the horror of the viewers.

Crow then slashed the pineapple into two equal parts, with Mandel gasping in relief after the act was over. Crow proceeded to make it to the semi-finals, where he requested that Mandel participate in a deadly stunt for the last time. As per Gold Derby, the stuntman placed the veteran comedian in a box and mixed it up with three other boxes. Then he invited the other judges to choose any one of the boxes to be destroyed. Thankfully, Mandel escaped without being hurt, and Cowell was the first one to congratulate his fellow judge on his safe return.

"I would have lost a friend, so I'm sort of mixed here. Howie, I think you owe me a thank-you. I saved your life because I chose the right one, and therefore, otherwise you'd be crushed and flattened. Aaron, you know what? You're a great entertainer. Every time you do something different. You're a great showman. It was a great act. Congratulations." On the other hand, Klum called out Crow for being a 'dark cloud', "Aaron, I mean, I think you're very handsome and all, but every time I see you again, I get really, really scared. It's like this big black cloud over your head, of like danger and suspense," she said, recalling her experience with the stuntman. Crow didn't enter the finals; magician Shin Lim went on to be the winner of season 13 of AGT.