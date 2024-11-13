'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Review: Ryan Murphy's sports series is a recipe for perfect drama

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a nuanced exploration of the former NFL star's life

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

There is something sensational about former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, as every content made on his tragic life takes us back to the untold story of a man who had so much potential but ruined it, and FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' does this job admirably. This series extensively explores the grits of Hernandez's journey to fame and that too beyond the courtroom drama and media hysteria. I enjoyed how the show explores the depths of Hernandez's personal life, which helps us understand him better as a son, friend, brother, partner, and father.

Not only that, but Ryan Murphy's sports drama also touched on the cultural and personal issues that influenced Hernandez's career and ultimately led to his demise. Through thoughtful narrative and strong performances, 'American Sports Story' takes us on a voyage that offers empathy and a better understanding of the secret conflicts Hernandez was fighting.

'American Sports Story' explores Aaron Hernandez's dark side

Josh Andrés Rivera and Jaylen Barron in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Without wasting time, the first episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' depicts a bleak image of Hernandez's personal life, with an overbearing father, Dennis Hernandez (Vincent Laresca), and an equally selfish mother, Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard). With each episode, a fresh layer of Herandez's personality is revealed, establishing the man beyond his killer tag. The show also explores Hernandez's life at the University of Florida, where his football prowess is at its peak but so are his behavioral issues. His temper problems and drug abuse become rampant in college, and his association with dubious people does not make things easier. As the story progresses into Hernandez's professional life with the New England Patriots, things become increasingly disturbing. While Hernandez continues to shine bright as a Patriots tight end, his inner turmoil also intensifies.

Another aspect of Hernandez's life is his steady relationship with Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron), which also gets a good amount of screen space and paints a picture of a man who is aware of his own personal preferences as he engages in gay encounters with other men. I appreciate how the series depicts Hernandez dealing with a hyper-masculine culture that mocks any display of softness and his answer to these expectations is to pretend to be a tough cookie. Additionally, storytelling is one of the strongest aspects of the show, as it does not romanticize crime but rather delivers gritty details about the events and decisions that led him to such a dire situation.

Josh Rivera delivers a powerful performance in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

When creating a show based on real-life personalities, casting actors who not only look the part but also have powerful acting performances to fully inhabit the role is essential. Fortunately, acting in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' is one of its strongest points, with Josh Rivera delivering an outstanding portrayal of Hernandez. Rivera played Hernandez from his teenage years till his death, and in every stage of his life, he perfectly looked the part. Rivera captures Hernandez's charm and fury with a boyish charm that never loses its purity. Viewers can clearly feel what Hernandez is going through, as Rivera is just as convincing at vulnerable moments as he is during his outbursts. I particularly enjoyed the scene where he battles to control his emotions after a heartbreak, which eventually leads to his downfall.

Jaylen Barron, who plays Hernandez's fiancée, Jenkins, lends a deep sense of loyalty to her character, who is torn between her family and partner. Furthermore, even though Vincent Laresca appears briefly in the premiere episode, his portrayal of an overbearing father creates a genuine and unsettling family dynamic, which speaks volumes of his strong acting chops. That being said, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' is a thoughtful show that paints a realistic picture of Hernandez's unruly choices. Furthermore, it emphasizes that success and even family are not always sufficient to save someone from themselves. By the end of the show, you, like me, may be left wondering what Hernandez's life might have been like if he had refrained from making poor decisions. Even though we know the end of Herandez's life is tragic, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' still shines bright.

