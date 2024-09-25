Where is Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez now? 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' revisits NFL star's relationship with brother

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The intricate aspects of disgraced NFL player Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera ) life continue to play out in the third episode of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.' In the latest episode, viewers are given a glimpse into Aaron's complex world, where he struggles to accept himself, which leads to multiple conflicts in his life.

The debut episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on Aaron's troubled family life. With his strict father Dennis Hernandez (Vincent Laresca) and his mother Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard), who has been unfaithful, Aaron has very few people to turn to for support and understanding. However, Aaron's older brother, Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez, has also endured the same family struggles and as per the latest episode, both brothers share a warm relationship.

What does 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' reveal about Aaron Hernandez and Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez?

Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez had a great relationship with Aaron Hernanadez (YouTube/@wfsb3)

From the very first episode, the sports series shows how both brothers had to endure their father's constant demands. DJ, who was also a budding football player, saw his career jeopardized when Aaron chose to play for University of Florida instead of sticking to their original plan of playing in the UConn. The coach asks DJ to persuade his brother to join the club in order to secure his own place in the team, but his efforts are in vain.

However, in the most recent episode, we witness the close bond the two brothers share. During his Thanksgiving visit to their hometown, Aaron and DJ have heartfelt conversations and pay a visit to their father's grave. It is revealed that both brothers have not visited the grave since their father's passing, highlighting the fact that they are still coming to terms with his death.

What kind of relationship do Aaron Hernandez and Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez share in real life?

Aaron Hernandez's older brother Dennis "DJ" Hernandez arrested once again (Jared Wickerham/@Gettyimages)

DJ recounted his relationship with Aaron in his 2018 book, 'The Truth About Aaron.' He added that despite their difficult childhood, the two brothers remained close. Following Aaron's death, DJ professed his affection for his brother, recognizing his imperfections but highlighting their familial bond.

According to reports, DJ also discloses his brother's CTE diagnosis, which was revealed shortly after Aaron died and alleges that he had numerous concussions prior to his football career. According to other reports, DJ states that Aaron's unstable nature may have been influenced by his father's death, which led to his misdeeds and eventual death.

What is Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez doing these days?

Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez had several brush offs with law (YouTube/@wfsb3)

Following Aaron's death, things changed dramatically for DJ, who had a diverse career path that included stints as a coach and business owner. In 2018, he wrote the book 'The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother' under the name Jonathan Hernandez.

Not only that, but he, like Aaron, has had multiple brushes with the law, pleading guilty to driving infractions in Connecticut in 2023, according to TMZ. He was initially arrested following a high-speed automobile chase, but the remaining charges were dropped in return for a guilty plea. According to police reports, DJ informed authorities that he wanted to be detained because he no longer wanted to live at his mother's house.

His legal troubles continued when he was detained for throwing a brick into ESPN headquarters, according to another TMZ report. According to sources, DJ was motivated by irritation with the media's coverage of his brother's case, and he was charged with a minor breach of peace and ordered to keep away from ESPN's campus.

DJ was arrested in July 2023 on allegations of threatening and stalking, as per Style Caster. Authorities said he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. When apprehended, he fought arrest and was Tasered before being detained.

