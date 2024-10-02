Did Aaron Hernandez's uncle really assault him? 'American Sports Story' changes one major real-life detail

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on Aaron Hernandez's complex personality

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Episode 4 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' opens with a heartbreaking sequence where it is revealed that Aaron Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera) was molested by his uncle as a young kid, which was also noticed by his brother DJ Hernandez (Ean Castellanos). Stu Zicherman's sports drama anthology series follows the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez, a disgraced NFL star.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' has very well portrayed how Aaron's personal life was marred by a lot of difficulties, whether it was due to his father's pressure or his mother's erratic behavior. However, there is one specific experience in his childhood where it is shown that he was molested by his uncle Bobby, which may also have contributed to his sexual complexity.

What shocking claim was made in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 4?

The fourth episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on a really distressing accusation that Aaron was sexually assaulted as a youngster by his mother Terri Hernandez's (Tammy Blanchard) brother Bobby. We also get to see how this particluar incident resulted in a long resentment between Aaron and DJ.

In real life as well, DJ, made claims about Aaron being abused as a youngster, which was backed by one of Aaron's attorneys, George Leontire, as per The Boston Globe, However, no tangible proof connects Aaron's uncle, Robert Valentine, to the abuse. Even Both DJ and Leontire refuse to shed light on the preparator's identity; hence, the name of the preparator remains unclear.

How did Aaron Herandez's uncle die in real life?

Aaron's real-life uncle, Robert J Valentine, probably after whom Bobby's character is based, died in a fatal moped accident in Bristol on August 4, 2013, as per USA Today. Reportedly, Valentine was riding a 2012 Sunny moped when he collided with a curb and was catapulted from the motorcycle, landing in a private driveway. The man allegedly was not wearing a helmet and died at the site despite firefighters' efforts to resuscitate him.

