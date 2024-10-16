Did Aaron Hernandez really flash Tom Brady? 'American Sports Story' recounts NFL star's bizarre locker room behavior

Ryan Murphy's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a gripping exploration of the fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez from the glory

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On one hand Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) star is on the rise thanks to his flourishing career but on the other, his restlessness gets the best out of him in episode 6 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.' The episode ultimately depicts Aaron's decline as the NFL star engages in self-destructive behaviors such as drugs and partying and even kills two men.

So, what exactly causes him to exhibit this behavior? While the show depicts Aaron's breakup with Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale) having a negative impact on his psychology, causing him to engage in self-destructive activities, in my opinion, his fury had been building for a long time, and it wasn't until Chris broke up with him that his full potential was realized. Not only this, but Aaron is shown embarrassing himself in front of his colleague and NFL superstar Tom Brady (Ross Jirgl) as he flashes himself but his colleagues are not amused by his antics, pulling Aaron further into his own shell.

Did Aaron Hernandez really flash himself in front of Tom Brady?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

In the episode, we see Aaron flashing his genitals to Brady and other teammates, which he hoped would be regarded as a joke, but unfortunately for him, it irritated Brady, who exited the locker room with a disgusted expression. Aaron's mental state was negatively influenced when his shenanigan was rebutted by Brady and other team members, despite it appearing to be just a small joke. While this seems like something that might have happened in real life, there is no official report verifying Aaron flashing in front of Brady.

Why was this sequence chosen? It appears to emphasize Aaron's struggle to fit in with his teammates. Given his sexuality, this may have been a challenging task for him, compounded by the ongoing pressure to keep it a secret. The sequence also reveals his personal conflict and his difficulty in coping with the psychological stress he faced.

Was Aaron Hernandez's behaviour awkward in the locker room?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Aaron's teammates claim that during his final season with the New England Patriots, he displayed unsettling and unpredictable conduct. Aaron's odd behavior includes threatening colleagues, exposing his genitals and exhibiting unexpected mood swings, as per the New York Post.

Reports further suggest that former Patriots receiver Brandon Lloyd characterized Aaron as oscillating between hyper-masculine violence and tenderness, sometimes questioning his ability to play. According to reports, fellow player Wes Welker warned Lloyd about Aaron's disturbing conduct.

Why did Shayanna Jenkins slam Tom Brady?

Josh Andrés Rivera and Jaylen Barron in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

One might think that playing on the same team would have made Brady and Aaron friends, but this is not the case.

Aaron's fiancee Shayanna Jenkins expressed her disappointment after Brady made a joke about Aaron's conviction and suicide during his Netflix roast, 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,' which aired on May 5, as per Mirror. Jenkins, who is the mother of Aaron's daughters, blasted the roast, calling it discouraging as she struggles to raise her children in a cruel society.

