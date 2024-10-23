Where is Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley now? 'American Sports Story' goes inside the $5M feud with Aaron Hernandez

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers an exploration into the downfall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley (Roland Buck III) entered Aaron Hernandez's life in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' things appear to be spiraling out of control for the NFL star. Ryan Murphy's sports drama anthology has skillfully portrayed the turbulent life of NFL player Aaron, who goes from a beloved athlete to the most despised one.

Throughout the six-episode, we are introduced to Aaron's troubled personal life where he is in a constant mode of paranoia, fearing the truth about his sexuality will jeopardize his future. To combat the constant feeling of fear, he continuously looks for an escape and ends up addicted to drugs which only adds to his problems and it is there he meets a shady man named Sherrod.

What happened between Aaron Hernandez and Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley?

Roland Buck III in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

In the opening of Episode 7, titled 'Dirty Pain,' viewers are introduced to Sherrod, who is in emergency care after being shot at by Aaron on his face, which eventually results in more severe consequences. So, why was Aaron so upset that he tried to kill a close confidant? It's simple: Aaron's rising paranoia is getting the best out of him.

Aaron's anxiety intensifies as it becomes clear that Sherrod witnessed Arron killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Aaron first ignores Sherrod, but as the man begins to blackmail him, he makes an extreme decision. However, devious Sherrod has more tricks up his sleeve, threatening to sue Aron for extorting money from him.

Does Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley sue Aaron Hernandez?

Josh Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

In the show, Sherrod does not go to the police after being shot; instead, he exchanges hundreds of threatening messages with Aaron. During the episode, it is shown that Sherrod sought $2.5 million in compensation. However, in reality, Sherrod and Aaron reached an out-of-court settlement, however, the exact sum was never disclosed.

In addition, Sherrod continues to testify against Aaron, providing a detailed narrative of the July 2012 incident in which prosecutors claim Aaron shot and murdered Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu while they were sitting in a vehicle outside a Boston nightclub.

Where is Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley these days?

Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley was arrested in February 2014 for shooting eleven shots outside a club in Hartford, Connecticut,(YouTube/@wpri)

Three years before testifying against Aaron, Sherrod was arrested in February 2014 for shooting eleven shots outside a club in Hartford, Connecticut, after being shot by Leslie Randolph over a money disagreement, as reported by The Cinemaholic. Sherrod was imprisoned and eventually testified against Aaron while serving his sentence.

According to reports, in January 2017, he was sentenced to five years in jail, including the three years already spent, and five years on special parole. Reportedly, after his release in 2019, he sued the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for privacy infringement relating to the shooting event. Since then, Sherrod has remained out of the spotlight, avoiding more legal issues.

