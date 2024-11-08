What did Aaron Hernandez really do with the murder weapon? American Sports Story's biggest mystery explained

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9 hints at Shayanna Jenkins's involvement.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With just one episode left, the intrigue voyage of Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Rivera) downfall finally takes place in FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.' Ryan Murphy's sports drama anthology focuses on the turbulent life of NFL star Aaron, who goes from a beloved athlete to the most despised one.

In Episode 8 of the show, Aaron mercilessly kills Odin Lloyd (J Alex Brinson), ending an innocent man's life which ultimately leads to his own downfall. Things, however, dramatically alter in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9, with Aaron's arrest as the murder trial accuses him of killing Odin, but one question regarding the murder case still remains.

What happened with the murder weapon used by Aaron Hernandez to kill Odin Lloyd?

Odin Lloyd was killed by Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@hayu)

As seen in the show, prosecutors struggle to charge Aaron with the murder of Odin, which reflects the developments of the real life as the murder weapon, a.45 caliber revolver, was never located despite intensive searches. Prosecutors revealed that despite extensive searches of Aaron Hernandez's home, apartment, cars, his uncle's house, the crime site, neighboring woods, trash, and a lake in Bristol, Connecticut, the murder weapon was never discovered, as per CNN.

While prosecutors lacked actual proof, home security footage captured Aaron handling what looked to be the firearm, boosting their case against him. Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron) Aaron's fiancée, as seen in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' was also caught on surveillance camera taking a suspicious package from their house, a scene dramatized in the show, but she was never prosecuted as an accomplice in Odin's murder.

Is Shayanna Jenkins responsible for the disappearance of the murder weapon?

The murder weapon used by Aaron Hernandez to kill Odin Lloydwas never recovered (Getty Images)

In Episode 9 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' it is implied that Shayanna is torn between her loyalty to her family and Aaron, with mounting media pressure and her struggle to keep their daughter Avielle safe from the prying eyes of the public. Even as she faces public scrutiny, her support for Aaron remains unshaken.

Shayanna obeyed Aaron's request to dispose of a huge cardboard box the day following Odin's death, as shown in the episode that corresponds with true reality. The fact that Shayanna never inquired about the contents adds to the mystery surrounding the murder weapon's disappearance. The show implies that Shayanna did not raise suspicions or investigate further, which is consistent with her real-life developments.

What did Shayanna Jenkins testify in the court ?

Shayanna Jenkins testified in support of Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@abcnews)

Shayanna testified in the murder trial that the day after Odin was murdered, Aaron told her to remove a box from their basement, per New York Post. Shayanna revealed that the package was sealed and included smaller boxes, but she did not open it. Shayanna reportedly disposed of the package in a trash, but she couldn't remember where.

She stated that the box allegedly smelled like marijuana and that she was frightened throughout her testimony. One thing to notice is that her statement contrasted her prior grand jury evidence, in which she denied being told to remove the box or that it was significant. Because of this Shayanna was even charged with perjury due to her conflicting answers, but she pled not guilty.​

