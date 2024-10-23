Did Aaron Hernandez really cheat on Shayanna Jenkins? 'American Sports Story' portrayal is close to the bone

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' explores the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: From the outset of FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, the show seeks to portray Aaron as someone who unintentionally falls into self-destructive behavior. Created by Stu Zicherman, the sports drama delves deeper into the turbulent personal life of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez. While the show expertly depicts the hidden aspects of Aaron's life, it is strongly indicated that Aaron's anguish at being unable to be with Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale) leads to his erratic decisions.

However, no matter what problems Aaron was facing, his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron) has always been there for him without expectations or conditions. But, the new parents eventually engaged in a heated argument, causing the fight to escalate.

Why did cops end up at Aaron Hernandez's doors in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 7?

In the seventh episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' Aaron's star are not shining brightly as he relapses into drug usage despite his best efforts, prompting him to contact Chris for a meeting where they end up spending personal time. However, Shayanna, who had been quiet about Aaron's activities, finally confronts him when she discovers he passed out in the restroom when he was meant to be caring for their baby. In a heated dispute, Shayanna accuses him of adultery with another woman, which enrages Aaron and causes him to hit a vase, scaring Shayanna.

However, things quickly escalate when cops arrive at Aaron's doorstep and ask Shayanna whether she feels comfortable. While Shayanna indicates that she is secure and there is nothing to worry about, it is not surprising, but the cops did end up at Hernandez's doors twice. Now, if you think that the sequence is just the figment of the maker's imagination, in that case, you are wrong, Aaron was involved in two aggressive domestic incidents in one week, as per The Wall Street Journal. Despite these disturbances, Aaron was never arrested, and Shayanna stayed in the house after assuring the police she felt safe.

Did Aaron Hernandez cheat on Shayanna Jenkins in real life?

Shayana highlighted Aaron's alleged adultery during Odin Lloyd's murder trial, revealing that she discovered suspicious phone messages and briefly left their house, according to ABC News. However, the couple decided to work through their challenges and stay together.

Furthermore, in the days preceding Aaron's death, rumors circulated regarding his interactions with men. A source close to Aaron said that Shayanna was his genuine love as per People. According to the insider, Aaron was attracted to guys, but his love for Shayanna was real, and he considered her his soulmate.

Where is Shayanna Jenkins these days?

Following Aaron's untimely death, Shayanna continued to care for their daughter Avielle. Shayanna also gave birth to a daughter with her fiancé, Dino Guilmette, according to Radar. Shayanna and Guilmette had their daughter on June 15, one year after Aaron's demise.

As time passes, Shayanna continues to defend Aaron, portraying him as a loving individual. Guilmette had played for the New England Patriots alongside Hernandez.

