'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' delves into Shayanna Jenkins's major decision on sister Shaena

Shayanna Jenkins is caught between her loyalty to Aaron and the pressures from her family in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9 explores the inner turmoil of disgraced NFL player Aaron Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera), while also highlighting the difficulties faced by women in Aaron's family following his arrest. Ryan Murphy's sports drama chronicles Aaron's fall as the NFL star participates in self-destructive behaviors, including drug use and partying, eventually killing two men before killing Odin Lloyd (J Alex Brinson).

In 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9, viewers see Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard) trying to drive a wedge between Aaron and his live-in girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron), while Tanya Singleton (Lindsay Mendez) inspires Shayanna to support Aaron regardless. Throughout the show's duration, Aaron's live-in girlfriend Shayanna has supported him despite questioning his dubious behavior at times. However, Episode 9 presents Shayanna with a decision that significantly changes the course of her life.

What happened between Shayanna Jenkins and Shaneah Jenkins in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9?

Josh Andrés Rivera and Jaylen Barron in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

After Aaron's incarceration, Shayanna's sheltered life crumbles as she confronts rising pressure. Torn between her loyalty to Aaron and her family, particularly her sister Shaneah Jenkins (Khail Bryant), as Odin was her boyfriend, Shayanna also struggles with financial issues, the media, and her role as a mother.

She is also under intense scrutiny from the prosecution, which suspects her of concealing evidence. Facing a dilemma between protecting Aaron or keeping her familial ties, Shayanna makes a difficult decision by pretending to be unaware of the box Aaron told her to dispose of. This action as well as Shayanna's decision to sit on Aaron's side of the courtroom during his murder trial creates a schism between her and Shaneah.

Why did Shayanna Jenkins choose to support Aaron Hernandez?

Shayanna Jenkins made a difficult choice to support Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@abcnews)

Choosing between family and your partner is often a tough choice, but Shayanna's decision to support Aaron was most likely motivated by her worry for their daughter Avielle. As seen in the episode, Shayanna appears to be concerned about her daughter's well-being; thus she dismisses the nanny for leaking her photos.

Furthermore, given Shayanna and Aaron's lengthy relationship and the life they built together, she may have felt obliged to support Aaron, particularly when considering the impact on their little daughter, Avielle. Growing up without a father may have seemed like too harsh a reality for her child, especially when Shayanna believed Aaron was innocent or questioned the evidence against him.

Are Shayanna Jenkins and Shaneah Jenkins on talking terms?

Shaneah Jenkins was upset following her sister Shayanna Jenkins's decision to suppprt Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@hayu)

Following Aaron's trial, Shayanna became estranged from her sister, Shaneah, who sided with the prosecution. Shaneah now works as an Assistant District Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Fulton County DA's Public Integrity Unit, having passed the Georgia bar in 2018, as per Heavy.

According to reports, Shaneah passed the Georgia Bar in 2018 and joined the Public Integrity Unit in 2019. Despite their close-knit relationship, the sisters have not reconciled since the trial, and there have been no new updates showing that their estrangement has improved.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer