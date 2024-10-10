‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ gets one detail about former Patriots's coach Bill Belichick right

Ryan Murphy's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a gripping exploration of the fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez from the glory

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With each new episode of FX's sports anthology 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' new aspects of Aaron Herandez's (Josh Rivera) complex world come to light and this time the focus is on his New England Patriot coach Bill Belichick (Norbert Leo Butz). Bill is established as a strict coach who is still trying to find the perfect playing position for Aaron. Furthermore, while his harsh treatment of Aaron may not have been popular, it is true that the man tried to polish the young athlete's skills and talents.

As you have already seen, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' is trying its best to portray the circumstances that forced Aaron to the road of disgrace, and to do that they mostly end up taking creative liberty to invoke a sense of sympathy for characters. However, there is a particular reference to Belichick's character which is in fact real and is generating quite a buzz.

Was Bill Belichick a fan of Jon Bon Jovi?

Jon Bon Jovi's infamous song ‘It's My Life' is balsted in Episode 5 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ (@GettyImages)

In Episode 5 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ Patriots head coach Belichick is seen blasting up Jon Bon Jovi's 'It's My Life' before heading out for practice. Now this is an energizing dance number, making many question if it was simply a creative liberty made to improve the character's introduction, which is far from reality as this subtle point hints at a big real-life link. It turns out that Belichick and Bon Jovi are good friends in real life.

The duo has a long-standing association that dates back to Belichick's time with the New York Giants in the 1980s, as revealed by Belichick himself in a conversation with CBS News. Bon Jovi, a passionate Giants fan, was even in the locker room following the team's 1990 Super Bowl victory, leaving lasting memories. Furthermore, Belichick stated that he regularly incorporates Bon Jovi songs on the practice playlist and likes discussing their friendship, probably more than football strategy.

What did Jon Bon Jovi have to say about Bill Belichick?

Norbert Leo Butz in a still from 'American Sports Story : Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

Bon Jovi provided a rare insight into the lighter side of Belichick's life during an interview with Julian Edelman on the Games with Names podcast. Bon Jovi said that Belichick has a playful side outside of football since he is also a closeted drummer.

Bon Jovi said that Tico Torres, his drummer, taught Belichick and even purchased him his own drum gear. Bon Jovi said Belichick went with the band around Europe, including visiting a Rolling Stones concert backstage, demonstrating his lighter, more easygoing nature outside of his coaching duties.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

You have several options if you want to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX. FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month, with a free trial. Hulu includes FX with any of its packages, which start at $7.99 per month.

Hulu also offers a free trial to new and qualifying recurrent subscribers. On the other side, FX may be purchased or rented via Amazon Prime Video. Although FXNOW is free, it requires a cable or satellite television subscription to utilize.

