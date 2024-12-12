'No Good Deed' Ending Explained: Who killed Jacob? Netflix show has a twist you didn't see coming

Netflix show 'No Good Deed' unravels the secrets of Morgan family in Episode 8's epic showdown

Contains spoilers for 'No Good Deed'

'No Good Deed' on Netflix is about a couple, Lydia and Paul Morgan (played by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano) wanting to sell their dream house. There are three couples competing to get the house but things aren't as simple as it seems. The house of sale harbors a secret.

Very early in the series we learn that Lydia and Paul's son, Jacob, died in the house three years ago. The incident was reported as a robbery gone wrong. The case was never solved and it was none other than Lydia and Paul who covered up the crime. Just like Sarah (Poppy Liu) and Leslie (Abbi Jacobson), viewers end up thinking that either of the parents accidently killed their son. However, the assumption is far from what actually happened that night.

What happened to Jacob in 'No Good Deed'?

In 'No Good Deed' Episode 7, Lydia and Paul get into a fight, expressing their anguish and resentment they have carried for each other since Jacob's death. Emily, their daughter arrives in scene and finds the evidence box that the couple earlier obtained from Mikey (Denis Leary). They find a bullet case in the box which astonishes Paul since he hid a bullet case in a pillow upstairs.

We learn that it was Emily who accidently shot Jacob thinking someone was breaking into their home. We can't blame Emily because Jacob (Wyatt Aubrey) was indeed dressed up as a burglar.

After comparing the two bullet cases, the family concludes that there was someone else present in their house that night and the chances are that Emily might not have killed Jacob. Lydia therefore requests the autopsy report and finds out that Jacob wasn't shot with the gun that they had in the house. Though this revelation ends the guilt of the family, they are now wondering who actually killed Jacob.

This is when JD Campbell (Luke Wilson) arrives to pick up his daughter, Harper, from house of Morgans. During the conversation, Harper reveals that Jacob used to frequently visit their home to spend time with Margo (Linda Cardellini). While, Paul believes that JD killed Jacob in rage, Lydia has her suspicion on Margo.

So, it turns out that Jacob had an affair with Margo. He used to steal things from neighboring houses to gift her. When Margo broke up with him, Jacob went into Margo's house to get all the things he gifted her. Margo caught him and threatened to tell the neighborhood about the stealing. In return, Jacob blackmailed to tell JD about their affair.

In rage, Margo grabbed JD's gun and chased Jacob down the street. Jacob ran towards his house and as soon as he reached the door, two bullets were fired- One by Margo from the outside, and by Emily from the inside. While Emily missed the target, Margo's bullet hit Jacob, claiming his life.

Does Margo get caught in 'No Good Deed'?

Before the final showdown, we see JD confronting Margo about her infidelity. He also tells that their prenub means nothing because he has no money left, courtesy of her. When she demands to put their lavish home under her name, he refuses. She then punches herself, threatening to falsely accusing him of domestic abuse. JD has no choice at this point than to meet her demands. However, before leaving with his daughter, he sets the house on fire, while Margo is still inside.

With a time jump of six months in the final scenes, we see that Margo survived the fire incident and her face is half burnt. We see her in a bar sipping cocktail when a man approaches her and she starts to flirt with him. However, it turns out that he is Mikey's cop son, Nate (Kevin Alves). He suggests that he is going to put her behind the bars for the crime she has committed.

Who gets the house in 'No Good Deed'?

Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu in 'No Good Deed' (Netflix/@saeedadyani)

For eight episodes, the three couples competed against each other to get the house of the Morgans. By the end, Lydia finally agrees to sell and it's Leslie and Sarah who are able to lock the deal.

Meanwhile, Paul, Lydia and Emily are back together as a family. They are now guilt free and have also received closure about Jacob's death.

'No Good Deed' is now streaming on Netflix