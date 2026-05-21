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'The Testaments' Episode 9 Recap: Who killed Dr. Grove? Things take a turn as Becka learns horrifying truth

Becka decides to stand by her friend in the penultimate episode of 'The Testament'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Still of Becka in 'The Testaments' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Becka in 'The Testaments' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

'The Testaments' just released its penultimate episode, and it packed a punch. The installment titled 'Marat Sade' focused on Dr. Grove's death, essentially his murder. The biggest twist of the episode, possibly the entire season, was the identity of his murderer. For those unaware, Dr. Grove (Randal Edwards) worked as a dentist in Gilead and was a serial abuser. The dentist even exploited his own daughter, Becka and her friends, including Agnes (Chase Infiniti). The episode kicks off with a visual of a body being wrapped and Pearl Girls cleaning pools of blood. The scene is accompanied by a voiceover from Daisy, recounting how her mother told her, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” But in Gilead, such values did not matter, as vengeance was preferred. 

Still of Agnes and Daisy in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Agnes and Daisy in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

The episode then switches to Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Aunt Vidala as they discuss a Commander who failed to match again. As they talked about the situation at hand, the bell rang. This means that someone in the facility has entered womanhood. The girl in question is revealed to be Daisy (Lucy Halliday). Aunt Lydia informs her that the announcement is essentially a Pearl Girl promise and that she will soon join the Plums. Past episodes revealed that Daisy hid this news for a while to avoid the marriage market, but now has now revealed it to expose Dr. Grove's deeds during the mandatory dental appointment.

Still of Daisy and Becka in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Agnes and Becka in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

The day after the announcement, Becka (Mattea Conforti) and Agnes are seen talking with each other at a loom. Becka tells her close friend that Daisy might be a spy for Aunt Lydia, like other Pearl Girls. Agnes does not believe this assertion and instead claims that Becka does not know Daisy enough to make such assumptions. Becka takes offence and hits back by saying that Agnes has changed since she started hanging out with Daisy. She also points out how Agnes has stopped coming to her house. Aunt Estee interrupts their conversation and asks the pair to "plum" Daisy up. As per customs, Daisy is dressed in new clothes and has been informed about her dental appointment. Agnes, knowing about the troubles that may await Daisy there, offers to go with her. 

Daisy enters Dr. Grove's clinic alone. There are several moments where it seems like he may attack her, but nothing of that sort happens this time. Daisy, refusing to let this opportunity go, takes matters into her own hands. She starts breathing heavily, tears her own clothes, and, after screaming hysterically, dashes into the waiting room. Thereafter, she accuses Dr. Grove of assaulting her. Daisy is next seen sharing her testimony with Aunts Lydia, Estee, and Vidala. Her plan seemingly worked as Commander Judd informed Aunt Lydia that they would move forward with Dr. Grove's persecution after Becka's wedding. 

Still of Aunt Lydia in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Aunt Lydia in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Becka soon finds out about the accusation, which also seemingly impacts her upcoming nuptials with Garth (Brad Alexander). The following day in school, she confronts Daisy about the accusation, which soon turns into a physical fight. Agnes separates them, and when questioned by Becka, confesses that she is one of Dr. Grove's victims. This revelation devastates Becka. She finally questions her father about the accusations levied against him. Dr. Grove clarifies that he never laid a hand on the "Pearl Girl," not saying anything about the others. Later, Becka enters the bathroom where he is bathing, and stabs him multiple times in his chest. The vengeance was ultimately brought to Grove by his own daughter. 

Still of Daisy and Becka in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)
A still from 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Becka, decked in a Martha court, goes to her best friend's house. She shows the blood stains on her clothes to Agnes, who immediately figures everything out. “He can’t hurt you anymore.” Becka said, “It’s divine justice,” she added. Agnes gets Becka cleaned up and promises to escape with her. As they are about to slip out, Commander and Mrs. MacKenzie stop them. Agnes confesses that she told her parents about Becka because the latter needs help. Garth arrives at the scene to take Becka to a doctor, assuring her that everything will be fine. As they stepped out, a group of Eyes arrived and took Becka away in a van. The finale set to air on May 27, 2026, on Hulu will feature Agnes and Daisy trying to rescue Becka from a perilous situation.

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