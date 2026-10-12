Disney greenlights project based on bestselling series ‘Artemis Fowl’

The first novel in the 'Artemis Fowl' series was released in 2001, and since then, the series has sold more than 35 million copies

'Artemis Fowl' is getting another chance on Disney. Author Eoin Colfer took the stage during the '25 Years of Artemis Fowl' panel at New York Comic Con 2026 to announce the series' upcoming adaptation on Disney Channel and Disney+. The first book in Colfer's 'Artemis Fowl' series was released back in 2001. Since then, the author has added 10 more books to the collection. The last one came out in 2021. The series has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide to date. In 2020, the series received a live-action adaptation that was released on Disney+. The title received several critical reviews and was removed from the site in 2023.

A still from 'Artemis Fowl' (Image Source: Disney)

This time, the novels will be adapted into an animated series. “For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures,” Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Kids & Family, said. “Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis’ world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years.” Colfer also announced that he will serve as an EP on this project.

Eoin Colfer posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @eoincolfer)

At the event, Colfer also revealed the upcoming show's logline. The show follows 13-year-old Artemis Fowl, who “uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.” Emmy and Annie winner Ben Juwono and Colleen Evanson are on board as EPs along with the author. Ben is known for his work in Marvel’s 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ' and 'Big Hero 6: The Series,' while Colleen has contributed to projects like 'Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol,' 'DuckTales,' and 'Monsters at Work.' “I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the ‘Artemis Fowl’ animation on screen. Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands,” Colfer shared. The animated series will join 'Messi and the Giants,' 'Kingdom Hearts,' 'Warrior Cats,' and 'Journey,' at Disney, all of which are already in the making.