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‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 ending explained: Will Jason Dessen return for Season 3?

With multiple characters from different multiverses traveling across, Season 2 ended with Box’s destruction.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Dark Matter' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
A still from 'Dark Matter' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

The fan-favorite Apple TV series ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 ended with its Episode 10, titled ‘No Quiet Life.’ Fans watched a tense finale as the lead characters raced against the clock to close the multiverse loop. Throughout the latest season, the Dessens have struggled with the fallout of the debut season finale. With that, Jasons are still out there searching for their family. Episode 10 saw Jason1, Blair2, Amanda2, and Ryan1 reunite as they plan to shut down the Box once and for all. After somehow avoiding Sandra, Jason and Blair managed to attach a shutdown device to the Box’s mechanism. They set a 10-minute countdown on the Box, which led to its destruction.

A still from 'Dark Matter' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Amanda and Ryan arrive in Leighton2’s alternate world before heading back to theirs. Despite the two missing the Box’s countdown timer, they somehow make it back to see Jason and Blair. They had an emotional reunion with Blair at the Village Tap. However, Jason soon realized he had accidentally trapped Charlie and Daniela in the multiverse forever after he destroyed the Box. As for Daniela and Charlie, they traveled through the Box with Jason from the alternate universe. Soon, they come across Daniela from the alternate universe and Max (who is alive), and they head home. As Charlie heads to open the door, the Box’s infinity collapses. They open a door, but their final destination leaves viewers hanging. With that, the possibility of them being stranded somewhere becomes strong.

A still from 'Dark Matter' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Elsewhere, Leighton2 creates an alternative device, called ‘The Pyramid’. It soon grows into a devastating multiversal travel system. Later, he and Jason2 plan to shut it down. Oluko, with boiling rage, murders Leighton2 and escapes through the Pyramid to an unknown world, while Jason2 discovers the body. Witnessing such a finale, the show keeps the door open for a ‘Dark Matter’ Season 3 possibility. However, Apple TV has not yet renewed the show for another season. The show’s executive producer, Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, said in an interview with ScreenRant, “We designed Season 2, and when we were pitching it to Apple, and we were going through the process of getting it greenlit, we designed the whole show to be three seasons.” So there is a strong chance the show will have one more season.

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