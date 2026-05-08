Dave Filoni finally gives an exciting update on future of 'Ahsoka' but there's a catch

Lucasfilm co-president teases major updates on 'Ahsoka' Season 2 as rumors swirl about the future of Rosario Dawson’s Jedi saga.

The recently appointed co-president of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni, is busy promoting 'Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.' He is the creator and co-developer of the animated series alongside Matt Michnovetz. The story of Maul takes place after the events of the long-running animated show, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.' In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Filoni spilled the beans on 'Ahsoka,' another show he created that premiered in 2023, with Rosario Dawson as the titular character. Despite positive reception from critics and viewers and an early renewal from the studio, 'Ahsoka' Season 2 still hasn't locked in a release date.

Rosario Dawson as 'Ahsoka' (Image Credit: @ahsokaofficial | Instagram)

However, Filoni addressed the delay in his conversation, "Working on it! It's coming. It's come a long way. Obviously, I'm editing all the episodes at once right now and just deep in visual effects with the team. But I'm really proud of everyone and the work they put in. Lots of things to resolve and figure out, but that's normal." He further added, "I'm excited for people to see it. We didn't really get to go out and premiere, in a way, last time. I think that the team's really excited to be out with the fans with this one and see how it goes." The creator did not reveal the release date for the upcoming season, but he did reveal that he knows when the show will return. "I'm not saying, but I might know," he said, before pivoting the conversation toward the show he is currently promoting. "Everything needs its moment. Right now, this is Maul's moment."

A still featuring Anakin Skywalker from the series 'Ahsoka' (Image Credit: Disney+)

There have been rumors that Season 2 will conclude 'Ahsoka's' story. Filoni addressed this question as well, but did not provide a conclusive answer. "You never know. Everything works as planned, and I know where the story goes and where it should tie up. And so, I'm not really worried about that," he said. "But fan speculation is always fun. It's always fun to hear what people think. But we got a lot going on right now in the present. Like a Jedi, you must keep your mind in the here and now." Season 2 has been in production since April 2025, so it will likely return on Disney+ either this summer or this fall. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. 'Ahsoka' season one and other 'Star Wars' series are available for streaming on Disney+.