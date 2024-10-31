Lori Loughlin puts college scandal behind her with new Dick Wolf show, but an Oscar-nominated actress hasn't quite managed

After the 2019 scandal that resulted in her arrest, Lori Loughlin gears up to play a major role in Prime Video series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lori Loughlin, 60, has landed a major role as a cop in Prime Video's upcoming series 'On Call'. This marks her comeback after she faced serious public scrutiny and legal repercussions in the 2019 college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood. Returning to Television as Lieutenant Bishop, Loughlin will play a gritty law enforcement character.

Prime Video unveiled first look images of the lead cast members of the police drama series on Wednesday, October 30. A picture showed Loughlin dressed as a Long Beach cop, serving some intense looks. Other cast members include Rich Ting, Eriq La Salle, Troian Bellisario, and Brandon Larracuente.

Everything you need to know about 'On Call'

Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente in 'On Call' (Prime Video/@erinsimkin)

'On Call' is co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf. Prime Video describes it as an "adrenalized and visceral police drama". The story follows Troian Bellisario as veteran officer Traci Harmon who struggles to find her place in the department. 'The Good Doctor' fame Brandon Larracuente appears as Alex Diaz, a rookie who grapples to retain his optimistic outlook amid the realization of the reality of his job. The two pair up as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. The series explores the morality of serving and protecting a community. One can expect a solid balance of action, drama, and personal struggle in the series.

The series will comprise eight episodes, each one having a duration of half-hour each. All the episodes will release simultaneously on January 9, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

It will be interesting to see Loughlin portraying a character dedicated to justice and order, something that is quite a contrast to the scandal that kept her out of Hollywood’s limelight for years.

'On Call' marks Lori Loughlin's full-fledged comeback after 2019 scandal

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison in Varsity Blues scandal (Getty Images)

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were found guilty of paying a bribe of $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as recruited athletes, despite neither actually participating in the sport. The case, widely known as 'Operation Varsity Blues' unmasked other high-profile parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, who also faced sentencing.

Loughlin initially denied any wrongdoing before eventually accepting a deal in 2020. After completing her jail sentence of two months, she completed 100 hours of community service. She also had to pay a fine of $150,000.

However, her career took a hit after the prison release. She was removed from projects and major brands and people weren't keen to work with her. Therefore, she seemingly started working on her public image by investing in good causes. She started slowly by appearing in Hallmark projects before ultimately landing the role in 'On Call'.

Struggle continues for Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in Varsity Blues Scandal (Getty Images)

'Desperate Housewives' fame also pleaded guilty in Varsity Blues Scandal. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison and one year of supervised release. It was followed by 250 hours of community service which she completed within one year. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000.

Huffman is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award as well as a nominee for an Academy Award. After the scandal, she hasn't been able to resume her career. “I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up. It’s been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it," she told The Guardian.

She is occasionally seen making red-carpet appearances at events related to charitable or empowering causes. This year, she made her UK stage debut in a revival of Taylor Mac’s 'Hir'.