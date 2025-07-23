Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ had Texas oil companies scared at first — here’s why they’re ‘lining up’ now

Taylor Sheridan’s series recently experienced a new approach by the Texas oil companies following Landman’s release

‘Landman’ is one of the most recent outings by Taylor Sheridan. And as usual, the creator has again come forth with harsh reality with a perfect depiction of the West. As per the Pop Verse, through ‘Landman’ that stars Oscar-winning actor, Billy Bob Thornton, the creator has always aimed to showcase as little of Hollywood as possible in its production. The outlet also referred to it as a Texas show with a Texan crew, starring a Texan cast.

However, the series experienced a tough time getting cooperation from local Texan companies. As per the outlet, these companies were distrustful of Hollywood productions. During a panel at ATX TV Festival, showrunner Christian Wallace stated, “Last year, I would make calls to some oil field companies and stuff and be like, ‘Hey, we’re doing this thing.’’ For the creators, it was a tough job to have the Texas oil companies on their side, but as time went on, these companies realised that the show is actually a portrayal of their lives. It was a gift for the Texans from Texans. Realizing this, the companies came onboard.

Talking on the subject further, Wallace added, “They’re like, ‘I don’t know. You’re from Hollywood.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t get it. These are Texans making this show about Texas.’” The showrunner also mentioned how the oil companies are calling him asking if they can be a part of the show. “I mean, we’ll send you some hats.’ They’re lining up now. It’s cool now that people get what we’re doing and hopefully we don’t get run off as much,” Wallace, who is behind the making of the show with Sheridan, stated on the panel.

Meanwhile, Collider reports that the series would see a big update in the life of a major character. The character in question happens to be Ainsley Norris, who is the daughter of the lead Tommy Norris. As per the outlet, the casting notice obtained by Legacy Casting, the show is currently filming “on-campus scenes.” The crew of the show was seen filming the series at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth. This new update strongly suggests that the character of Ainsley might return to college in Season 2 of ‘Landman.’

On the other hand, Bob Thornton was also seen shooting in Dallas, getting into his character of Tommy Norris. In a separate report, Collider details that the actor was spotted filming Monday morning in the city’s upscale Knox District. He was seen outside the Michelin-recommended restaurant Mister Charles. According to the publisher, Bob Thornton was surrounded by extras and was seen dressed in a denim-blazer combo, as well as a signature cowboy hat. Earlier this summer, the production crew of the series made a surprising detour to Durant, Oklahoma. Besides, all of these locations, a dramatic funeral sequence was also shot in Jacksboro. Brian Rey, who is the Paramount+ location manager, suggested that the production will begin in Dallas in the coming weeks.