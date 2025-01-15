Billy Bob Thornton teases when 'Landman' Season 2 could begin filming — if it’s not canceled

With a bombshell finale episode like that, we truly hope Taylor Sheridan brings back 'Landman' for Season 2

Billy Bob Thornton is spilling the beans on the Paramount series 'Landman's future! During a recent media interaction, Thornton spoke about the potential return of the drama series which revolves around the West Texas oil industry. The Oscar-winning actor mentioned that he was very optimistic about narrating more stories from the oil boom. The first season of 'Landman' concluded on January 12, and the fans are already discussing whether the show will return for another season. As per Thornton, if things go as planned, the shooting for the second season might begin in February or March.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the grand premiere of Taylor Sheridan's show 'Landman' Season 1, Billy Bob Thornton shared his thoughts on the show's chances of returning for another season. He expressed enthusiasm about reprising his role as Tommy Norris, the series' main protagonist. “I understand that if we're going to do that, Season 2, that it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall. You never know in this business," he told the media outlet. When asked about the possibility of a second season, he further added, “I sure hope so, because I had a fun time on this one and it’d be a nice one to do. I mean, you'd kind of like to at least do a couple of something to get people used to it.” As of now, the show makers have not made any official announcement regarding its renewal.

Coming to the 'Landman' finale, Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) steps into the role of his late boss, Monty Miller (essayed by Jon Hamm), taking over as the head of the multibillion-dollar oil company, MTex Oil, following the latter's sudden death from heart failure. While Tommy was initially hesitant to finalize a risky oil deal with Monty, Cami Miller (portrayed by Demi Moore) urged him to honor her late husband’s legacy. In 'Landman' Episode 10, titled 'The Crumbs of Hope', Tommy is kidnapped by cartel leader Jimenez. However, he is later saved by Galino (enacted by Andy Garcia), a member of Jimenez's cartel who opposes the way Jimenez manages his territory. The episode concludes with Tommy reflecting on his near-death experience and considering his next steps.

On the other hand, Tommy's son Cooper Norris (played by Jacob Lofland) has managed to pave a path for himself in the oil industry, collecting oil leases from several people in West Texas. As for Tommy's daughter Ainsley Norris (essayed by Michelle Randolph) and his ex-wife Angela Norris (portrayed by Ali Larter), they brought a moment of playfulness to the intense finale by taking a couple of senior citizens to a strip club and having one hell of a time with them.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Thornton reflected on his incredible experience working on 'Landman'. He shared, "First of all, I loved being around this cast and crew. They were really top-notch. They gave 100 percent every day, and we all got very close. It’s probably one of the most fun casts and crews I’ve been around; to come to work every day was a joy. And to be able to do the scenes that Taylor [Sheridan, co-creator] has written and tell the story he wrote, because his dialogue really captured what these characters are trying to say."

Billy Bob Thornton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s 'Landman' at Paramount Theatre on November 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He further shared, "This dialogue really told the story and it was a pleasure to say his words. And Paramount was so behind us, really rooting for us. We had no idea it was going to become the hit that it has; all of a sudden, we got a monster on our hands. So it was a wonderful experience working the whole time, and telling this story was really important to all of us." For those wondering, 'Landman' is available for streaming only on Paramount+.