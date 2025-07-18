Taylor Sheridan’s roster keeps growing — 'Landman' Season 2 adds two more big names and we're obsessed

Landman Season 2 just got a major upgrade as two new stars from 'FUBAR' and 'Your Friends & Neighbors' join the cast

Two new actors have joined the cast for the upcoming second season of the Paramount+ series 'Landman.' According to a report by Deadline, 'Oppenheimer' star Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman, known for her role in 'Your Friends and Neighbors', have officially joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's hit Western drama. For the unversed, 'Landman' is set in the world of the West Texas oil fields, and is inspired by the podcast 'Boomtown' created by Christian Wallace. The first season of the series premiered in November 2023 and was renewed for a second season earlier this year, in March.

Along with Burnet and Silverman, 'Landman' Season 2 will also star Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. According to showrunners Sheridan and Wallace, 'Landman' is the story of "roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

In the upcoming season of the show, Burnet will be seen playing the role of Charlie Newsom, an oil and gas engineer. He is best known for essaying the character of chemical engineer George Eltenton in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film 'Oppenheimer.' In addition to this, Burnet has starred in several movies including 'Bed Rest,' 'The Feed,' 'Dead for a Dollar,' 'Pitch Perfect 3,' and 'Jacob's Ladder,' among many others. His TV credits include 'Ray Donovan,' 'The Affair,' 'Hand of God,' and 'FUBAR.' The actor is set to feature in Michael Gunn's political drama 'Reykjavík' and Renny Harlin's action film 'The Beast,' alongside Samuel L Jackson.

As for Silverman, she will be portraying the role of Greta Stidham, who has been described as an “intimidating university admissions counselor." She is best known for her work in shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Blacklist,' 'Bad Education,' 'Fleishman Is in Trouble,' and 'Dead Ringers.' In 2023, Silverman won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her remarkable performance as Mavis in the Broadway production of 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window.' Her upcoming films include 'Motherland' and 'Sacrifice.'

On July 17, Silverman took to her Instagram page to confirm that she will be a part of 'Landman' Season 2. While expressing her excitement and gratitude about her new project, she wrote, "I know it’s getting a little slutty. I am so lucky to get to work on three fantastic shows at once. I love Landman and am loving getting to work with everyone involved- an exceptionally fun and talented group of people led by the wonder that is Billy Bob Thornton, the amazing Ali Larter, the legendary Demi Moore, and hilarious genius Michelle Randolph. And spending in Texas will always and forever make me think of my mama."

