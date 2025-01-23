'Landman' star Andy Garcia's surprise cameo has fans wondering about one big question in Season 2

'Landman' Season 1 Finale was packed with surprises, but the biggest shock was Andy Garcia showing up to save the day. So, what does this mean for 'Landman' Season 2? The finale was the most challenging episode for Tommy Norris so far. Not only did he lose his boss and deal with a massive oil well explosion, but he was also tortured by Jimenez and his men. Thankfully, someone even more powerful than Jimenez arrived just in time to save Tommy; Andy Garcia’s character. His dramatic entrance shook things up and set the stage for a new relationship that could shape Season 2.

The way I squealed when Andy Garcia showed his handsome mug in #landman pic.twitter.com/cw84cAZN9Z — Ding Dong! 🥳 (@dellydoodledoo) January 12, 2025

In the finale, Garcia plays Gallino, the boss of the cartel, who steps in during Tommy’s darkest moment. He first appears in Episode 10, rescuing Tommy from Jimenez, and immediately establishes himself as a key player. All season long, Tommy has been terrorized by Jimenez and his cartel crew after they made a lease deal back in Episode 1. Things went downhill pretty quick when a van crashed into Jimenez’s plane on a road built by M-Tex Oil. Jimenez lost millions of dollars in product, and Tommy got tangled up in endless legal trouble. Over the next nine episodes, Jimenez made several threats, each one worse than the last. In the finale, things reached their peak when Jimenez kidnapped Tommy and tortured him in the backroom of a bar. From hammering a nail into Tommy’s leg to dousing him in gasoline, Jimenez didn’t hold back, as reported by Dexerto.

Tommy was seconds away from being set on fire when gunshots erupted outside. The bag over his head was removed, and standing in front of him was Gallino (Garcia), the cartel leader. Gallino had killed his own men to save Tommy. Gallino explained that Jimenez didn’t understand the importance of the cartel’s relationship with M-Tex Oil. To Gallino, their partnership is crucial. “We have to work together with mutual respect to use this territory,” Gallino told Tommy. After freeing him, Gallino even offered Tommy a cigarette and showed him out through a hidden door behind a vending machine. It’s clear Gallino will be a major character in Season 2. With Jon Hamm leaving the show after his character’s death, Landman needs new star power. Gallino could be Tommy’s next big enemy or even an ally.

Gallino respects Tommy and seems interested in what he does. He even hinted at getting involved in the oil business himself. This could make him a strong ally. However, Gallino is still extremely dangerous. Don’t forget, he killed half his crew in the finale. Plus, a text he received from the Chief of Police suggests his influence might go higher than anyone expects. Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy, hinted at the challenges ahead. “Tommy’s dealing with someone now who is really smart. The other guys were hired to work for him, but now Tommy’s talking to the man himself,” he told Variety.

Andy García attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of "The Mule" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston)

He added, “There are advantages and disadvantages to that. Since he is so smart, who knows what Tommy is going to get tricked into?” Thornton also said, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Tommy figures if he semi-befriends this guy, maybe they can actually work this out, because it is going to happen one way or another.” 'Landman' Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ now.