'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders' credits strong relationship to 'cosmetic psychiatry'

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders tied the knot with Steve Sanders in August 2014

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 newcomer Mimi Sanders is a happily married woman. When it comes to her love life, Mimi has been hitched to her NFL husband Steve Sanders for over ten years now. The pair tied the knot on August 31, 2014.

Steve is a former football player who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in the year 2006. Throughout his career, he played for a couple of NFL teams including Detroit Lions, New York Sentinels, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Gladiators. He announced his retirement from football in 2012.

Before joining the NFL, Steve went to East High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where he excelled as a football star for the renowned East High School Blue Bombers. Soon after, he completed his studies at the Academy of Finance.

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders's husband Steve Sanders is a former NFL player (Instagram/@drmimi.care)

'Married to Medicine' star Steve Sanders serves as the co-founder of mental health clinic Inner Beauty

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders's husband Steve Sanders is also her business partner. In 2020, Mimi and her partner Steve joined hands and established a mental health clinic called Inner Beauty. In addition to this, the couple also set up Inner Community Health, and the Business of Psychiatry Consulting and Strategy.

For the unversed, Inner Beauty is a mental health clinic dedicated to lending support to women struggling with mental health issues. According to the clinic's official website, Mimi puts her focus on “cosmetic psychiatry.”

Mimi's Bravo reads, “Just as women go to the salon and have wellness visits with their primary care doctor, Dr. Mimi believes the same emphasis needs to be placed on emotional well-being and the inner beauty.”

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders's husband Steve Sanders is co-founder of Inner Beauty (Instagram/@drmimi.care)

How many kids do Mimi Sanders and Steve Sanders have?

Mimi Sanders and her husband Steve Sanders are doting parents to their three kids: sons Armier, and Stevie, and daughter Savannah. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Armier Sanders on February 2, 2003. Mimi gave birth to her and Steve's second child, son Stevie on August 28, 2016. Their third child, daughter Savannah Faye joined them earthside on March 5, 2018.

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders and her husband Steve Sanders have 3 kids (Instagram/@drmimi.care)

Will Steve Sanders appear in 'Married to Medicine' Season 11?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. Mimi Sanders's husband Steve Sanders will be featured in the upcoming Season 11 of 'Married to Medicine.' Additionally, this season, the fans of the Bravo show will also be introduced to Quad Webb's new boyfriend and Phaedra Parks's mystery boyfriend.

'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders's husband Steve Sanders will be appearing on Bravo show (Instagram/@drmimi.care)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres on November 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.