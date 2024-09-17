Who stars in 'Rescue Hi-Surf'? 'The Vampire Diaries' actress takes over major role

Created by Matt Kester, 'Rescue Hi-Surf' will make its debut on Sunday, September 22

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to immerse yourself in the action-packed world of elite surfers and lifeguards as Fox's upcoming drama series 'Rescue HI-Surf' is all set to make its debut on Sunday, September 22. The show follows a team of surfers and lifeguards as they protect the beautiful Hawaiian coastline.

'Rescue Hi-Surf' will focus on daring rescues, personal challenges, and the bond the lifeguards form while facing the unpredictable ocean. So, if you are interested in hearing the adrenaline as well, let's discuss the cast and characters of the show.

Robbie Magasiva as Harlan 'Sonny' Jennings

Robbie Magasiva will star as Harlan 'Sonny' Jennings in 'Rescue: HI-Surf.' The talented actor made his debut in the 14 episodes of 'Shark in the Park' in 1990. In 2009, his appearance on 'Shortland Street' helped him achieve recognition for his acting abilities.

Since then, he has built a solid reputation in the entertainment industry. His most notable acting credits are 'Sione's 2: Unfinished Business,' 'Now Add Honey,' 'Bad Behavior,' and 'Dark City: The Cleaner,' among others.

Adam Demos as Will Ready



The character of Will Ready will be portrayed by Adam Demos in 'Rescue: HI-Surf.' The Australian actor made his acting debut in 'Home and Away' in 2009. The same year, he appeared in two episodes of 'Rescue: Special Ops.' With 'Cooped Up', Demos made his film debut in 2016.

He made a breakthrough in 2018 with his appearance in 'UnREAL'. His other acting gigs include 'A Perfect Pairing,' 'Falling Inn Love,' 'Janet King,' and 'Winners & Losers,' among others.

Kekoa Kekumano as Laka Hanohano

Talented actor Kekoa Kekumano will portray Laka Hanohano in 'Rescue: HI-Surf.' Born in Mililani, Hawaii, on June 16, 1998, Kekumano first appeared in front of the camera for the television film 'A Midsummer's Hawaiian Dream' in 2016. In 2018, he made a breakthrough with his performance in 'Aquaman'. Since then, he has slowly and steadily built a reputation for himself in the entertainment industry.

Arielle Kebbel as Emily 'Em' Wright

Arielle Kebbel will star as Emily 'Em' Wright in Rescue HI-Surf. Kebbel, born on February 19, 1985, first appeared on camera in 2003 for 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.'

She made her debut with her role as Lexi Branson in 'The Vampire Diaries.' She appeared in several successful projects, including 'I Melt with You,' 'The Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best,' 'After Ever Happy,' 'Perfect Score,' and 'Robot Chicken.'

Alex Aiono as Kainalu Emerson

Alex Aiono will portray Kainalu Emerson in the action-adventure show 'Rescue: HI-Surf.' The talented actor has a massive social media following, with over 1 billion views on his YouTube videos and upwards of six million followers. Aiono made his movie debut in 2014 with 'Royal Crush.'

In addition to acting, Aiono has a successful singing career, having launched his first song, 'Doesn't Get Better,' on March 15, 2013. In early 2017, Iono signed with Interscope Records, a part of Universal Music Group.

How to stream 'Rescue: HI-Surf'?

You can watch 'Rescue: Hi-Surf' on Fox, but if you don't have access to the channel, then you can watch the show on streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You may also watch episodes the day after they premiere on Hulu.

'Rescue: HI-Surf' trailer