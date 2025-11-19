New erotic thriller series to mark Nina Dobrev's TV return — here's everything we know

The Vampire Diaries star will be seen in Night Float, written by screenwriter and playwright Lila Raicek

Fans of 'The Vampire Diaries' will remember Nina Dobrev as a familiar face. Appearing as Elena Gilbert and her wicked doppelgänger Katherine Pierce on 'The Vampire Diaries', Dobrev was a staple of the popular show from seasons 1 through 6. Since then, fans have been treated to her appearances in big-screen hits like 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' and 'Let's Be Cops'. Now, as per a recent Deadline report, she is all set to make her TV return in the upcoming erotic thriller series 'Night Float', written by playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek. The show is based on one of Raicek's own plays titled 'Vertebrae'.

Throughout her performance on 'The Vampire Diaries', Dobrev played a remarkably layered double role. Her character was, at most times, involved in a love triangle with Dan and Stefan. The end of The CW show's sixth season saw Dobrev leaving the show, which visibly impacted the remaining storyline illustrated in the show's final two seasons. These two seasons were notable for making the relationship between Dan and Stefan their primary focus. Currently, Dobrev wrapped production of 'Bear Country', opposite Russell Crowe, and signed on to star in 'It Happened One Summer', as per Deadline.

At the time of writing this article, both Raicek and Dobrev were to release the official plot and streaming details for 'Night Float'. The story is reportedly still in development, and follows a young woman who takes up residence at a hospital house along with her partner. However, her life is thrown into chaos after she gets into an affair with a senior doctor and becomes privy to his shady insider-trading racket.

Raicek and Dobrev are both serving as executive producers on the show, along with Bruna Papandrea, Casey Haver, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories. Raicek herself is no stranger to the film and television industries, as she worked as a writer on the 2021 film 'Gossip Girl', as well as on 'Younger'. Raicek is also a practising dramatist, and her production of 'My Master Builder' premiered this summer on London's West End. The play boasted a cast comprising seasoned veterans like Elizabeth Debicki and Ewan McGregor, and was well-received by both audiences and critics. Meanwhile, 'Night Float' has stirred excitement among fans who expect the series to deliver a fresh mix of suspense and unpredictable plot turns.