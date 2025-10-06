Robert Pattinson, 'Hunger Games' star's on-screen marriage turns murky in 'Die, My Love' trailer

The Lynne Ramsay-directed psychological thriller is slated to release November 7

The official trailer of Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Die, My Love' was released by MUBI ahead of its November 7 release. The drama follows Grace (Lawrence) and Jackson (Pattinson), a young couple who move from their rural hometown to New York with their newborn. Things appear to be fine before Grace's postpartum depression and isolation, sees the family is on rough waters. The psychological thriller, directed by Lynne Ramsay and produced by Martin Scorsese, is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2012 novel of the same name.

The trailer opens with a happy-looking Grace and Jackson moving from Montana to the Big Apple for a fresh start. Spanning just over two minutes, the clip later switches to a broody and cold Grace as trouble brews in the family. Her feelings of isolation later put her on a horrific path, as the trailer provides a look at her mental state as the couple's happy life falls apart. The film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, and Gabrielle Rose in supporting roles.

The official synopsis reads: "A hopeful young and loving couple (Grace and Jackson) move from New York to an inherited house in the country. Grace tries to find her Identity with a new baby in the isolated environment. Yet as she begins to unravel, it’s not in weakness but imagination, strength, and a stunning untamed vivacity that she discovers herself anew."

The much-awaited film featuring the 'Hunger Games' and 'Tenet' premiered at the Cannes Festival. The movie was not part of the other fall film festivals, but instead gets a direct theatrical release in November. It opened to rave reviews from critics and holds a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Ramsay's tight direction and Lawrence's acting receiving rich praise.

Earlier, Lawrence spoke about the experience of acting in the movie while she was pregnant with her own child. “I’m not really an actor who brings my work home,” Lawrence said, according to IndieWire. "Part of what she’s going through is the hormonal imbalance that comes from postpartum. She’s also having an identity crisis. Who am I as a mother? Who am I as a wife? Who am I as a sexual person to my husband? Who am I as a creative? She’s plagued with this feeling that she’s disappearing. For me, I was four and a half, five months pregnant when we shot."

'Die, My Love' will be released in cinemas on November 7, 2025.