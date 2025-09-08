One iconic ‘Landman’ character is finally getting more screen time in season 2 — no, it’s not Michelle Randolph

With much anticipation, the 'Landman' Season 2 trailer was finally released, and by the look of it, the stakes are higher than ever. Following the cliffhanger finale where Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) steps in as president of M-Tex, fans were eager to see what would happen to Cami Miller (Demi Moore) after Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm) death. The trailer gives a glimpse into Cami's journey, where she will seemingly rise from a secondary character to a prominent one.

The trailer hints that 'Landman' Season 2 will give Moore far more screen time after her limited role in Season 1. Moore's Cami takes charge in the trailer as she declares, "The only difference between me and my husband is I'm meaner." The clip then shows a power struggle as Tommy says, "She owns the company, but I run it." Meanwhile, violence escalates on and off the oil fields, and Tommy's wife, Angela Norris (Ali Larter), and daughter, Ainsley Norris (Madison Randolph), return, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer further shows Sam Elliott, who brings both humor and grit in his debut. The promo then teases personal and business conflicts, violence, drama, romance, and even an oil spill, with everything seemingly turned up a level. At the end of the clip, an overwhelmed Norris admits, "I'm definitely going to have to start drinking again," as per Taste of Country. Notably, for Season 2, series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is easing his grip on the director's chair, passing the full responsibility to Stephen Kay. While Sheridan shaped Season 1, where he wrote and directed select episodes, he won't direct any of the sophomore season.

Ali Larter talked about the change, noting, "[Stephen] is directing all 10 episodes this year. Last year, Michael Friedman directed three, Stephen directed, I think, five, and Taylor directed a couple. That being said, Taylor would come in and direct all my stuff because he loves forming these characters and he wants them big and bold," as per Movie Web. Reportedly, 'Landman' Season 2 premieres Sunday, November 16, 2025, on Paramount+, following the record-breaking success of Season 1, whose debut episode drew 35 million global viewers and cemented itself as another hit in Sheridan's TV drama lineup, per RadioTimes.com.

At the time of the Season 2 renewal, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said, "Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan's unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition, and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change, and economic growth."

He added, "The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness, and Dexter: Original Sin." As for Season 2, the cast will feature Thornton, Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.