'The Penguin' star weighs in on how Season 2 could connect to 'The Batman: Part II'

Colin Farrell is currently betting against the possibility of a new season despite Season 1 success

Colin Farrell shared his two cents on how 'The Penguin' Season 2 connects to the sequel of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'. Starring as Oswald “Oz” Cobb in The Penguin, the Farrell-starrer was an instant hit with DC faithful for its gripping storyline and the story of one of Batman's deadly foes. Following its success, fans have long speculated on the possibility of a second season.

In his latest interview, Farrell weighed in on the possibility of 'The Penguin' Season 2. "Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias,” Farrell told ComicBook. "Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me. So I would say I would bet against, but not by much.

"I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off in Matt Reeves’s world," he further added. "It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark."

It appears that the 'SWAT' star is currently betting against the possibility of a new season, and his take feels logical considering that DC and HBO looked at the show as a limited series. His take comes after his reveal in 'The Batman: Part II', where he confirmed that The Penguin would play a much smaller role than the one he had in 'The Batman'. This came as a shock after fans were of the opinion that the series was setting the tone for a major role in the sequel.

As for the Robert Pattinson-starrer, 'The Batman: Part II' will hit production floors in the spring and is gearing up for an October 2027 release. A letter to Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders in August this year shared more details. "In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman," the note read, per Deadline.

"In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of ‘Peacemaker,’ and the debut of ‘Lanterns’ in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences, and social."

It will be welcome news for DC fans if the superhero franchise decides to further tell the story of Oswald Cobb. For now, it's pretty much a wait.