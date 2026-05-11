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5 unforgettable Michael Pennington movies and TV shows that defined the late actor’s career

Pennington was inspired to become an actor at an early age after watching Dame Judi Dench's performance in a rendition of William Shakespeare's Hamlet
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of late Michael Pennington as Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' and with Margaret Colin in 'The Return of Sherlock Holmes' on CBS (Cover Image Source: (L) Disney | Lucasfilm; (R) CBS)
A still of late Michael Pennington as Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' and with Margaret Colin in 'The Return of Sherlock Holmes' on CBS (Cover Image Source: (L) Disney | Lucasfilm; (R) CBS)

The celebrated Shakespearean actor Michael Pennington passed away at 82. Most notably known for his contribution to 'Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi' as the Empire admiral Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod, Pennington had a total of about 70 on-screen appearances spread throughout his career. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. According to a BBC report, Pennington, born Michael Vivian Fyfe Pennington on June 7, 1943, in Cambridge, was inspired to take up acting after watching a 1957 production of Hamlet. Actress Miriam Margolyes paid tribute to Pennington's memory with her statement, "I am sad beyond measure. Bless your dear memory, old chum." Here we take a look at five of Pennington's most notable film and television performances. 

1) Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

A still from the trailer of 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)
A still from the trailer of 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)

Perhaps Pennington's most famous foray into cinema was his portrayal of Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in this 1983 film directed by Richard Marquand, adapted from a story by George Lucas. Pennington's character was portrayed as an admiral serving the Empire and overseeing the construction of the Death Star. Although he was under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, Jerjerrod was portrayed as a conflicted commander. 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' is available for streaming on Disney+. 

2) The Iron Lady

A still from the trailer of 'Iron Lady' (Image Source: UK Film Council)
A still from the trailer of 'Iron Lady' (Image Source: UK Film Council)

This 2011 movie starred Meryl Streep as the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Streep's exceptional performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Pennington was featured as a supporting actor alongside Streep's Thatcher, playing Michael Foot, Thatcher's political adversary and a member of the Labour Party. 'The Iron Lady' is available to watch on Prime Video. 

3) Raised by Wolves

A still from 'Raised by Wolves' season 2 on HBO Max (Image Source: HBO Max)
A still from 'Raised by Wolves' season 2 on HBO Max (Image Source: HBO Max)

This science-fiction-based HBO Max drama series was created by Aaron Guzikowski and debuted on the platform back in September, 2020. The storyline followed two androids tasked with raising human life on a newly colonized planet. The late Pennington lent his voice to the character of 'The Trust' on Season 2 of 'Raised By Wolves.' The character was depicted across five episodes and proved to be one of the late Shakespearean actor's final outings before his recent death. The series is available on HBO Max. 

4) The Return of Sherlock Holmes 

A still from the TV movie 'The Return of Sherlock Holmes' (Image Source: CBS)
A still from the TV movie 'The Return of Sherlock Holmes' (Image Source: CBS)

This made-for-television film was written by Bob Shayne and originally premiered on CBS back in 1987. The plot featured Margaret Colin's contemporary private detective Jane Watson enlisting the help of the legendary sleuth, played by Pennington. Contrary to the benchmark established by Jeremy Brett, Pennington's portrayal of Holmes provided a fresh perspective. The TV movie can be located on The Roku Channel. 

5) Hamlet

A still from the 'Hamlet' movie (Image Source: Shakespeare Network)
A still from the 'Hamlet' movie (Image Source: Shakespeare Network)

Finally, Pennington starred as Laertes in this 1969 Shakespeare adaptation of the famous play. The film was directed by Tony Richardson and was based on his own theatrical production, which originated at the Roundhouse Theatre in London. The film was released on DVD by Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2012 and is available to rent on Prime Video. 

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