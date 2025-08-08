‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ star rushed to ER after psychic’s chilling prediction during reality show

Mama June Shannon recently experienced a health scare following a psychic’s warning about potential heart issues. In a July 25 episode of 'Mama June: Family Crisis', a psychic told the 45-year-old reality star that she had “lost a lot of [her] health.” According to People, the psychic added, “You carry a lot of stress. That’s not good. It does allow me to see you may have a heart attack.” Shortly after the reading, Shannon began feeling unwell, experiencing symptoms like nausea and body aches.

While getting in the car to go to the emergency room, the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' alum candidly spoke about the pain she was experiencing and went on to say, “It is way worse than it has ever been." After getting examined by the doctors, Shannon learned that she was dealing with ovarian cysts that were "causing her severe pain." Following that, Shannon considered her treatment options.

Additionally, Shannon took to her Instagram page and shared more details on her condition. She wrote, "Yes, I certainly my mouth can overload my a** sometimes and one of those people that will be blunt into the point and won’t think about what I say until I say it and some people will be like why did you just say that well is what I was thinking, and I don’t think about how it may make that person feel. I just kinda say what I’m thinking, kind of person. Always been that way. It’s kinda like say what I gotta say and then maybe ask for forgiveness later, but I never asked for forgiveness. I just say, well, that’s how I was feeling, so I just said it f**k it. And since this has happened, it’s been almost 8 months, and lucky enough. I haven’t had a heart attack yet, but I have been dealing with a lot of health issues and still dealing with them."

Over the years, Shannon has been candid with fans about her health journey. In 2016, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery to help with weight loss. However, last year, she revealed that she had regained about 130 pounds. “Since [the surgery], I kinda kept off the weight. I stayed at like 130, 140, 150 pounds,” Shannon shared at the time. “Well, I have noticed over the last, like, year and a half, that I’ve really put on weight. With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I have packed on about 120, 130 pounds.”

Soon after, the 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' star decided to take weight loss medication called tirzepatide. In a June 2024 interview with Page Six, Shannon revealed that she had lost over 30 pounds in 2 months. Then, June explained, “I probably lost 30 pounds in like eight and a half weeks." Along with this, Shannon also mentioned that she follows a protein-rich diet and works out at the gym three to four times a week.