Chris Pratt continues to rule Netflix charts but Joey King is catching up

'The Garfield Movie' is closely followed by 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run', an eye-opening documentary, in the No. 2 spot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With nearly 280 million subscribers, Netflix continues to be one of the world's leading streaming services. Every week, it releases a list of its top 10 most-watched movies, giving subscribers a glimpse into what's currently trending. This week, 'The Garfield Movie' took the top spot in its second week, cementing Chris Pratt's status as an animation superstar.

'The Garfield Movie' is followed closely by 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run', an eye-opening documentary, at No. 2, and 'Rebel Ridge', an action-packed thriller, at No. 3. Check out the full list of top 10 movies in the U.S. from October 7 to October 13 below.

10. The Boss Baby (2017)

Meet 'The Boss Baby'—a suit-clad, briefcase-toting infant who means business. Voiced by Alec Baldwin, this unconventional baby arrives home to meet his 7-year-old brother, Tim (Miles Bakshi), sparking an instant sibling rivalry. However, when Tim gets grounded, 'The Boss Baby' reveals his true mission.

This pint-sized executive aims to investigate why puppies are stealing the spotlight from babies. With Adult Tim narrated by Tobey Maguire, 'The Boss Baby' balances clever concepts with kid-friendly humor, including plenty of bathroom jokes and lighthearted moments to keep young viewers giggling.

9. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (2024)

'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' is a heart-wrenching documentary that follows a mother's tireless search for her long-lost daughter. In the 1970s, Cathy Terkanian gave up her infant daughter, Aundria Bowman, for adoption. Decades later, a 2010 letter from a social worker revealed that Aundria had gone missing in 1989. A grim discovery in Wisconsin sparks Terkanian's relentless quest for truth. As she digs deeper, she uncovers shocking details and forms a deeper bond with the daughter she never knew.

8. Trolls Band Together (2023)

Are you ready for another vibrant adventure with 'Trolls Band Together'? Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially a couple. However, Poppy discovers a shocking secret: Branch was once part of her favorite boy band, 'BroZone', alongside his brothers.

When 'BroZone' member Floyd (Troye Sivan) is kidnapped by aspiring pop stars Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), Branch must reunite with his estranged brothers—John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi)—to rescue Floyd and restore the band's former glory.

7. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

The horror continues in 'Evil Dead Rise', the fifth chilling installment of Sam Raimi's iconic franchise. Director Lee Cronin unleashes a new wave of terror as estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) reunite in Los Angeles.

A family visit turns deadly when Ellie's son Danny (Morgan Davies) discovers the infamous Necronomicon in the basement. As an evil spirit is unleashed, Ellie becomes possessed, forcing Beth to protect her niece and nephews—Bridget (Gabrielle Echols) and Kassie (Nell Fisher)—from their demon-possessed mother. Get ready for intense violence, heart-pumping thrills, and buckets of blood.

6. American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington's remarkable range cements his status as a legendary actor. In Ridley Scott's 'American Gangster', he masterfully portrays Frank Lucas, a ruthless heroin kingpin who exploited Vietnam War veterans to build his empire.

As Frank dominates Harlem's underworld, Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) is determined to bring him down. Their intense cat-and-mouse game unfolds after Roberts spots Frank at a high-profile boxing match. Denzel and Crowe deliver electrifying performances, elevating this gripping crime drama to new heights. Their dynamic chemistry makes 'American Gangster' a must-see.

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Great news for Nintendo fans! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is now streaming on Netflix, thanks to NBCUniversal's deal. This animated adventure takes you back to the beginning of Mario's epic journey.

Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are swept into a fantastical world through a Warp Pipe. Mario joins forces with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi faces danger in the Dark Lands, ruled by Bowser (Jack Black). With help from Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Mario embarks on a thrilling quest to rescue Luigi and save the world from Bowser's evil grasp.

4. Uglies (2024)

In the futuristic world of 'Uglies', beauty is everything. Teenagers eagerly await their 16th birthday, when surgery transforms them into 'Pretties'. Tally Youngblood (Joey King) has always dreamed of this moment.

But when her best friend Peris (Chase Stokes) becomes pretty, Tally's forced to wait. She befriends Shay (Brianne Tju), who introduces her to 'The Smoke', a secret rebellion beyond the city. On surgery day, Shay flees to join the rebels. Defying convention, Tally abandons her operation to rescue Shay, discovering a world that challenges everything she's been taught. Is being 'ugly' really so bad?

3. Rebel Ridge (2024)

Acclaimed director Jeremy Saulnier returns with 'Rebel Ridge', a high-octane action thriller reminiscent of the 80s and 90s classics. Ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides into Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, but corrupt cops steal his money and leave him stranded.

When police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) refuses to help, Terry teams up with courthouse worker Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) to seek justice. However, as authorities thwart his efforts, Terry takes matters into his own hands, unleashing a one-man rebellion against the corrupt system. Get ready for intense action and thrilling suspense.

2. Jailbreak: Love on the Run (2024)

Meet Vicky White, a respected corrections officer at Alabama's Lauderdale County Jail, who hid a shocking secret. Despite her exemplary record, Vicky fell deeply in love with Casey White, a convicted felon serving 75 years.

Their forbidden romance led to a stunning escape, sparking a statewide manhunt. The documentary 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' delves into the unlikely relationship, exploring how they kept it hidden for so long. Through intimate interviews with Vicky's friends and colleagues, this thought-provoking film seeks answers to the burning question: how could a model officer risk everything for love?

1. The Garfield Movie (2024)

The lovable, laid-back cat is back in 'The Garfield Movie'! Garfield (Chris Pratt) enjoys a cozy life with Odie (Harvey Guillén) and Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult). However, when two dogs kidnap them, Garfield's world is turned upside down.

Rescued by his estranged father, Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), Garfield must confront his past. Vic abandoned him as a kitten and now needs Garfield's help to repay a debt to the cunning Jinx (Hannah Waddingham). The mission: break into Lactos Farms and steal a massive milk stash. Can Garfield put aside his grudge and team up with Vic and Odie to pull off the daring heist?