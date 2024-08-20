'Emily in Paris' Season 4 finally redeems this bubbly yet clueless character, and we're here for it

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' chronicles the life of Emily Cooper, who relocates to Paris, facing romantic entanglements and cultural shocks

Contains speculations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

PARIS, FRANCE: Set against the backdrop of a dreamy Paris, Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) adventures continue in the first part of the fourth season of 'Emily in Paris’. The brainchild of Darren Star, the creative power behind the renowned 'Sex and the City’, 'Emily in Paris' was first promoted as a delightful adventure where protagonist Emily attempts to fit into Parisian culture. On the surface, it may seem to be an easy goal, but Emily had to work hard to find a space for herself.

However, over the course of the four seasons of 'Emily in Paris', one thing remained constant: Emily's character was always on a downward spiral, her poor choices and conceited attitude gradually eroding the charm of her original bubbly and aspirational qualities. Now that the show is in its fourth season, we can confidently assume that Emily has, at last, found her redemption and that there has been substantial personal growth that has made her character shine bright.

What happens to Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

Now, one aspect that most fans dislike is the love triangle and Emily's wavering personality. While this love story has delighted viewers and even has them rooting for Emily to end up with their favorite, the inability of Emily to settle down on one has fans furious in red. However, things changed miraculously in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1.

We witnessed Emily's shift as she handled the love triangle involving Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) brilliantly. Early in the season, Emily takes an active role in dealing with her previous connection with Alfie. Despite the challenges caused by their simultaneous participation in the AMI 'Love Is in the Air' campaign, she hopes to settle their concerns and conclude things on a positive note.

Additionally, things developed drastically until the plot reached the Season 4 conclusion when Emily finally made a firm decision to establish a relationship with Gabriel, which many of us were not anticipating to happen so soon.

What are the significant character developments in Emily Cooper's character arc in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

Unlike past seasons, when Emily's actions often resulted in complicated and messy situations, she now emphasizes her own wants and desires. This transition is reflected in how she manages her relationships, notably the love triangle between Gabriel and Alfie. Emily's mature handling of Alife's issues also demonstrates significant character development.

Furthermore, Emily's new attitude toward her love life contrasts greatly with her previous pattern of reluctance, when she always strove harder to make everyone around her happy and satisfied, ignoring her own feelings. Emily is shown in Season 4 as having learned from her previous errors and is now more confident in her decisions. This newfound understanding brings dimension to her character and influences the show's trajectory as well as a chance for her to make fans go gaga over her all over again.

How to stream 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@carolebethuel)

