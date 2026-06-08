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‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 faces setback during filming in Vancouver but it's only temporary

The third installment of the series is based on the second half of the video game 'The Last of Us Part II' and will focus on Abby's story
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
An image of Bella Ramsey as Ellie from HBO's hit drama series 'The Last of Us' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)
An image of Bella Ramsey as Ellie from HBO's hit drama series 'The Last of Us' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)

HBO's highly anticipated 'The Last of Us' Season 3 has a major production update for fans. The post-apocalyptic drama series debuted in January 2023 on HBO to critical and commercial acclaim. Based on the popular video game series by Naughty Dog, the show's first season was adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name. The second season covered the first half of the sequel video game, 'The Last of Us Part II,' with the third season set to adapt the second half of the game. The popular series was renewed for a third season in April 2025, days ahead of its Season 2 premiere. Filming for the third season kicked off this year on March 2 in British Columbia, under the working title Calm Current. It is set to conclude on November 27, with Season 3 of 'The Last of Us' reportedly hitting the small screen in 2027. 

An image of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby from the HBO drama series (Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)
An image of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby from the HBO drama series (Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)

But as of this writing, production has reportedly halted and is expected to resume after June 28, as per British Columbia's production directory. Although an official reason has not been announced for the four-week production delay, it's largely believed that the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in Vancouver are behind the temporary halt. Canada is co-hosting the football tournament alongside the United States and Mexico. Moreover, HBO has not clarified if the break will affect the show's overall production schedule, so right now, it's safe to assume that the season will wrap up in November.  

A still of Joel and Ellie from 'The Last of Us' (Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)
A still of Joel and Ellie from 'The Last of Us' (Image Source: Instagram | @thelastofus)

'The Last of Us' centers on a group of survivors living at a time when a mass fungal infection turns most of the people into zombie-like creatures, leading to society's collapse. The first season focused on the battle-hardened survivor Joel's (Pedro Pascal) efforts to rescue the teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the other part of the country. But after Joel is brutally murdered by a soldier named Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) in Season 2, Ellie vows to avenge Joel's death and sets off to Seattle on her quest for revenge. The third season will see a shift in the narrative and focus on Abby's perspective and backstory, including her father's death. It will also feature a direct confrontation between Abby and Ellie. 

If the HBO adaptation stays true to the source material, then the next season will also delve deeper into the escalating war between the Washington Liberation Front and the religious cult called Seraphites for control over Seattle. Furthermore, two new cast members are set to join Season 3 as members of the Seraphites. Kyriana Kratter is set to play Lev, and Michelle Mao will appear as Lev's sister, Yara. Moreover, Craig Mazin serves as the sole creator and showrunner of the upcoming season, following Neil Druckmann's departure at the end of Season 2 to focus on the video game series.

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