Why did Mor Ilderton quit 'The Voice'? Season 26 rocked as another singer walks off the show

Gwen Stefani announced that Mor Ilderton, a 20-year-old indie folk musician, has left 'The Voice'

Tanner Frick left Michael Bublé's team during the Knockouts rehearsals, eliminating one competitor from 'The Voice' Season 26. Additionally, on November 18, Gwen Stefani informed Sting, her team's Mega Mentor, that she had lost Mor Ilderton, who 'had to go home' for an undisclosed reason, just as she was preparing to work with her squad.

She was left alongside Sydney Sterlace and Jan Dan, both of whom advanced to the Playoffs. Jan was Gwen's Save, and Sydney was her winner.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton quit NBC show ahead of Knockoffs (Instagram/@morildertonmusic)

Mor Ilderton quit 'The Voice' Season 26 ahead of Knockoffs

We're still waiting for Mor to explain his departure on social media, but last week he announced that his new single, 'Stranger,' will be released on November 22. This suggests that he may have left 'The Voice' Season 16 to pursue his interests.

We've learned that Mor is balancing his aspirations of becoming a doctor with his goal of pursuing music full-time. Check out his Instagram post to hear it.

Mor Ilderton wound up on Team Gwen after losing 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

With chair turns from Michael, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire, the 20-year-old from Teays Valley, West Virginia, sang Dylan Gossett's 'Coal' during his blind audition. However, Michael blocked Reba, preventing Dylan from choosing her.

Unexpectedly, Mor, who only began singing a few years ago after picking up a guitar while being grounded, revealed that he had never performed in front of a microphone or a live audience before, which made his performance even more impactful. Following the pitches from each coach, Mor decided to proceed with Team Bublé.

Michael paired Mor and Kiara Vega in a duet of 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Dolls for the Battles. Kiara's talent earned her the win, but Mor didn’t go home; instead, Gwen used one of her steals to add him to her squad. However, as previously announced, Mor was absent from the 3-Way Knockouts after deciding to leave 'The Voice' Season 26.

Mor Ilderton was stolen by Gwen Stefani in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@morildertonmusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mor Ilderton is gearing up to release new music

Although Mor loved music, he went to college to study biology. Due to his parents' inability to care for him, he was raised by his paternal uncle and grandmother from the age of two.

Living with his uncle, a Marine Corps veteran, has provided Mor with structure and discipline, for which he will always be grateful. Whether he chooses to pursue a career in biology or music, his grandmother, uncle, and aunt are all very supportive

Mor began posting his music on TikTok a few years ago, and he even dropped the tune 'Welcome Sign.' It recently achieved over 80,000 Spotify streams and over 125,000 across all platforms.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mor Ilderton ent to college to study biology (Instagram/@morildertonmusic)

New episodes of 'The Voice' Season 26 air on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. The next day, new episodes from Season 26 will be available for streaming on Peacock.