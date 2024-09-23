Who is Kiara Vega? Meet ‘The Voice’ Season 26 youngest star balancing school and stardom on NBC show

Kiara is one of the youngest contenders to compete on 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kiara Vega is a poised 18-year-old singer competing as one of the youngest contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26. This young Latina brings revitalized energy to the competition, explaining what her culture means to her through her music.

Despite her young age, Kiara has already begun to build a successful path for herself in the music industry. Her singing talent isn't allowing her to neglect either the sphere of education or singing; she does both successfully. In her blind audition on 'The Voice', the audience will witness the talent and authenticity of Kiara. She says she's ready to share her journey and connect with the audience in this way, representing all young artists who try hard to follow their dreams while navigating through school and stardom.

Kiara's journey is an inspiration, not only because of her tender age, but most importantly, she has identified with her identity and has used it constructively in her music. Ready to rock on stage now, she aims to connect to her audience and prove that age is just a number where talent and ambition are concerned.

Kiara Vega performs in live gigs

Kiara Vega is not just a contestant of 'The Voice'; she is an active performer who shares her passion for music through constant live performances. Her Instagram account often features impromptu performances, showing her love for entertaining wherever she goes. Either on vacation or traveling, Kiara makes it a point to search for opportunities to be able to sing and collaborate with local musicians.

Kiara says that her search for fantastic musicians and singers inspires her and adds power to performances. She likes finding new faces and making good friends thanks to music. Each concert performance is not just a performance for her; it's the possibility to share bright moments with colleagues and the public.

Kiara during an impromptu gig (Instagram/@kiaravvv)

Kiara Vega thanks followers with a cover of Elvis Presley

Kiara Vega recently took her fans by surprise when she announced that she auditioned for NBC's 'The Voice'. News spread like ripples, and so did an outpour of encouragement and support since her fans were excited to see her take this big leap in her music career.

Kiara wanted to show appreciation in her own unique way: through the art of music. She records a heartfelt cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love," one of the classic hits by Elvis Presley. By choosing this timeless song, Kiara paid respects to the legendary artist while sharing a piece of her heart with her audience. She covered it merely to connect with her followers and tell them how much it means for her while moving to this new light.