Georgia Starnes may have just made the biggest mistake on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It is indeed a heated discussion regarding Georgia Starnes's rejection of Michael Bublé on the blind auditions of 'The Voice' Season 26. Starnes is an excellent singer who is gifted with a strong voice quality and who opted to sing join Team Snoop Dogg despite Bublé's pitch. At the same time, some may consider this a gutsy move that will be among the most regrettable decisions of her lifetime, having given up a great opportunity to work with an internationally known artist like Bublé.

During her audition, Starnes impressed the coaches with her rendition of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. After her performance, Bublé, like the rest of other coaches, recognized her talent and showed serious interest in coaching her. Bublé has mentioned that there is competitiveness involved and coaching on the show is not taken lightly, indicating he himself takes his work on the show very seriously, and when competing, not all is about winning but also about contributing to the growth of an artist. Despite his enthusiasm, Starnes followed her instincts and aligned with Snoop, who is another rookie coach for this season. Consequently, as much as this all sounds like an artistic vision from Georgia Starnes, a lot of people wonder if she may someday regret not being under the wings of Michael Bublé. The long-term outcome of this crucial choice now depends on performance and development under Snoop's mentorship.

How many singers are in Team Snoop Dogg so far?

Currently, Team Snoop consists of seven singers who performed their best in the blind audition phase of this Season 26 'The Voice'. Indeed, it contains an eclectic mix of genres and vocal styles, starting with Jake Tankersley, 31, who performed country and got a four-chair turn. Working with him are DREION, 27, and Georgia Starnes, 21, both products of four-chair turns from their performances of pop and country, respectively.

The group is rounded out by Torre Blake, 30, and MisterMoon, 26, who received two chair turns; ChrisDeo, 16, with his indie style, jazz; and finally, Gail Bliss, 61, who did not receive any chair turns but joined the team.

Who all are in Team Micheal Buble so far?

Until now, Team Michael Bublé on 'The Voice' Season 26 consists of six talented artists competing with each of their different styles in music. First to represent the team is Sofronio Vasquez, 31, who showed his flair in pop and R&B that impressed the coaches during his performance well enough to get a four-chair turn. Following him is Jeremy Beloate, 25, also an indie-pop genre, who received a four-chair turn for his performance.

Mor Ilderton is an expert in country rock who achieved three chair turns, showing her flexibility. Next up is the classically Latina Kiara Vega, 18, who also achieved three chair turns. Then there's Kamila Kiehne, 17, with a Latina rock flair who secured three chairs. Finally, Edward Preble is a 19-year-old with a Broadway-style who received two chairs and completes the team with his distinctive theatrical flair.