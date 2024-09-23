Who is Jan Dan? Meet 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant who defied odds after personal struggles

DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jan Dan, aka Najee Daniels, is a talented singer who recently released his self-titled debut album. He originally hails from Maplewood, New Jersey, but now resides in Douglasville, Georgia, with his loving wife, Nicole Daniels, and their newborn daughter.

He studied at Johnson & Wales University and currently works as a Barista at Starbucks. In 2023, he married his wife, Nicole, turning their four-year friendship into seven months of romance. Jan is an aspiring singer who has performed live at restaurants, churches, and various other venues. However, the NBC show contestant described 2019 as the hardest year of his life, as he faced a series of personal setbacks during that time. Jan revealed in an Instagram post that he lost his grandmother, and shortly after, he lost his voice for an entire season. He underwent surgery and had to relearn how to sing. The tragedies continued to affect his family when his father was seriously injured in a car accident. To make matters worse, he lost his beloved uncle the day after his birthday.

'The Voice' contestant Jan Dan and Nicole Daniels recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary (Instagram/@iamjandan)

'The Voice' star Jan Dan celebrates the first anniversary with a touching tribute to his wife Nicole Daniels

'The Voice' contestant Jan Dan and Nicole Daniels recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows on August 20, 2023, and also marked their first Valentine's Day together this year. Additionally, 2024 brings even more joy to Jan as he welcomed his daughter, Nori, just five days after their anniversary.

Jan penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, accompanied by a series of stunning pregnancy photoshoots. The NBC contestant shared, "This past year has been a journey, one where we've both experienced loss and made room for new beginnings." He added, "Here's to us, to what we’ve overcome, and to the beautiful future we’re about to create together. I love you more than words can express. Happy one year 🥂."

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jan Dan launches his pop-up kitchen

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jan Dan has been working tirelessly to provide for his family while pursuing his passion for singing. Alongside his musical aspirations, Jan has a deep love for cooking and is now taking steps to turn that passion into a thriving venture with a pop-up kitchen.

He’s been actively promoting his pop-up kitchen on Facebook and has already launched several locations. After the huge success of his Atlanta venture, he expanded his pop-up kitchen to Georgia. In his announcement post, he shared, "We are only doing 40 plates this time so first come first serve! But we will have plenty of sides left."

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jan Dan has launched his pop-up kitchen (Instagram/@iamjandan)

