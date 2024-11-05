Michael Bublé’s surprising snub on 'The Voice' might backfire

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble picks Cameron Wright over talented Cassidy Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 wrapped up the battle rounds with a memorable performance from Cassidy Lee and Cameron Wright. The duo took on the classic hit 'You're No Good', bringing their unique flair to the song. Both delivered powerhouse performances, leaving little room for error as they battled it out in front of the coaches.

However, despite Cassidy's impeccable vocal control and heart-felt delivery, Michael Bublé decided to pick Cameron. This left fans scratching their heads, especially considering Cassidy's undeniable talent and stage presence. Michael had initially been the one to turn his chair for Cassidy, clearly recognizing her potential from the start. As the battle round came to a close, it appeared that Michael was swayed by Cameron's performance, and couldn't see the long-term potential Cassidy had in the competition. However, Reba McEntire wasn't about to let such a talent slip away and without hesitation, she slammed the steal button, swooping in to claim Cassidy for her team. It became clear that Reba saw something in Cassidy that perhaps Michael hadn't fully realized, something special that could take her deep into the season. Michael, for all his legendary vocal talent and experience, may now be reflecting on the choice he made, wondering if he let go of a diamond in the rough.

'The Voice' coaches compliment Cassidy Lee's vocals

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches were left in awe by Cassidy Lee's raw, emotive vocals. Reba McEntire described her voice as "like a hug," adding, "It felt safe, it felt comforting. I'd choose Cassidy without hesitation."

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani acknowledged how difficult it was to categorize her performance. Both coaches showered Cassidy with well-earned praise, recognizing the uniqueness of her talent and the emotional depth she brought to every note.

'The Voice' Cassidy Lee breaks down amid intense pressure

Cassidy Lee faced an incredibly difficult personal challenge while competing on 'The Voice' as she tragically lost her father during her time on the show. During her performance, Cassidy couldn't hold back the tears, expressing the "intense" pressure she felt to live up to the expectations after her earlier appearance on the stage.

Despite the overwhelming emotions, Cassidy found a glimmer of hope in her musical journey, sharing how "stoked" she was to be on Team Bublé. Describing Michael as a "legend," she expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to learn from him. For Cassidy, this moment was more than just a competition, it was a chance to honor her father's memory while pushing forward in her musical career.

