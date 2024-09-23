Who is Sydney Sterlace? ‘The Voice’ Season 26 star is a member of Acapop! Kids

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sydney Sterlace is a 16-year-old singer who is originally from Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, NEW YORK: 'The Voice' is returning with a brand new season! In the forthcoming season of the hit NBC singing show, we will witness many amazing singers trying to carve a path for themselves including Sydney Sterlace.

Sydney Sterlace is an American singer who was born on October 28, 2008. She kicked off her music career in November 2019 when she auditioned for the popular acapella group called Acapop! Kids. At that point, 11-year-old Sydney impressed everyone with a beautiful rendition of the song 'Stone Cold.'

After a few months, Sydney got the exciting news that she had been accepted into Acapop! Kids. Between July and November 2020, she filmed 'This City' which allowed her to meet other members Griffin, Naisha, and Bri'Anna.

In October 2020, Sydney did a fun shoot with a bunch of other talented musicians from Acapop! Kids. Then she shared the pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram page. "I met the most amazing people today at this Acapop shoot!! Thank you so much for welcoming me into the family!" she wrote alongside a series of snaps.

Who is the founder of Acapop! Kids?

Acapop! Kids is an acapella group that was founded by the members of the pop group Pentatonix. In May 2018, Pentatonix revealed that were looking for young singers and beatboxers between the age of 6 to14 across the United States as well as Canada. The band auditioned a total of 84 children before actually forming the group.

Scott Hoying, one of the members of Pentatonix ended up forming an acapella group called Acapop! Kids in October 2017. All the members of the group are younger than the age of 17. Since then, the group has shot to fame and even made a guest appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Did Acapop Kids! win 'AGT' Season 17?

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you, Acapop Kids! competed in Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent.' For their audition, they performed an original track called 'My Turn' which was penned down by a group member named Nolan Gibbons who passed away in the year 2020.

Then, the singing squad received four yeses from the judging panel and they advanced to the next round of the competition. However, they failed to win the NBC show and were eliminated in the semifinals.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sydney Sterlace sang the national anthem for Buffalo Sabres

Earlier this year in January, Sydney Sterlace bagged a golden opportunity to sing Canada's national anthem for the team Buffalo Sabres at an ice hockey game. Later on, she expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post.

"So so grateful for this opportunity! THANK YOU @buffalosabres," she simply captioned the post.

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on September 23, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.