How 'The Voice' star Mor Ilderton's dad sparked his passion for music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 26, singer Mor Ilderton wowed the audience with his incredible vocals, performing in front of a star-studded judging panel that included Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani. Mor Ilderton delivered a stunning rendition of Dylan Gossett’s hit track 'Coal' during Blind Auditions on the NBC singing show.

Growing up in West Virginia, Mor Ilderton was always immersed in music, with fond memories of his father playing the guitar. Along with this, he even mentioned that his father had around three guitars stored in the attic. During his freshman or sophomore year of high school, Mor was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching a YouTube video, and from that moment on, his passion for music has only grown stronger. He kicked off his music journey around five years ago, providing him with a sense of comfort during his teen years. He graduated from college with a degree in biology. He was raised by his uncle and grandmother from the age of two after his mother died. Mor's uncle, a Marine Corps veteran helped him to instill important values like discipline and structure in his life. Mor's uncle played a key role in helping him discover his true passion for music. Today, with the unwavering support of his uncle, aunt, and grandmother, Mor successfully balances his music career with his work in the medical field, pursuing both paths with dedication.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton just released his debut single 'Welcome Sign'

Over the last couple of years, Mor Ilderton has started sharing his music on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. Earlier this April, he released his debut song named 'Welcome Sign.' As of this moment, the track has been streamed over 99,000 times on Spotify alone.

Although 'Welcome Sign' is his first officially released song, he has shared three more original tracks on his YouTube channel including 'Don’t Let ‘Em,' 'In Me' and 'Beside You.' Each song showcases his artistic talent and versatility as a musician.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mor Ilderton loves making folk music

Mor Ilderton, who is one of the contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26 enjoys creating as well as performing folk music. This genre resonates deeply with Mor, allowing him to convey his emotions in a heartfelt and beautiful way.

In the upcoming episodes of the hit NBC show 'The Voice', Mor will be showcasing his dedication to folk music through stunning performances. During the show, he will try his best to share his love for folk music with a broader audience

'The Voice' Season 26 judges battle it out for singer Mor Ilderton during blind auditions

During Mor Ilderton's audition on 'The Voice Season 26, new judge Michael Buble was the first one to turn his chair for the budding singer. Soon after Michael, Snoop Dogg hit the button for Mor, followed by Reba McEntire, while Gwen Stefani didn't turn her chair for Mor.

However, Michael was determined to add Mor to his team and ultimately ended up blocking fellow judge Reba McEntire from securing the talented singer for herself. Reba was very disappointed to learn that she was blocked by Michael. At the end, Mor decided to join Michael's team.

