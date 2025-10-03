Kacie spills why she left ‘Love Is Blind’ after that cringe hotel lobby breakup with Patrick: ‘He’s not...’

'Love is Blind' contestant's Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki's relationship looked solid — but now she might be season 9’s biggest villian

Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki had a messy breakup on 'Love Is Blind' Season 9. In case you missed it, let us tell you, Suzuki proposed to McIntosh in the pods after his other connection, Anna Yuan, left the social experiment. All was going well for the couple until they finally saw each other in person. The 'Love Is Blind' couples don't get to see each other until after they get engaged, and it seems like McIntosh got a bit overwhelmed shortly after the big reveal. Then, McIntosh asked Suzuki to meet her in the hotel lobby, and she went on to initiate a truly confusing breakup. "She told me that she wanted to go back home and try it out there," Suzuki told Netflix Tudum.

When Suzuki asked McIntosh if she was breaking up with him, she denied it and stated that she wasn't comfortable pursuing the relationship in front of the cameras. At the end of their conversation, it wasn't clear whether Suzuki really understood that they were over. While having a conversation with the producers of the Netflix show, Suzuki said, “You can tell we’re attracted to each other. It has nothing to do with physical attraction.” On the other hand, McIntosh told producers, "He’s not a bad-looking guy in any sense, but he deserves somebody that is so obsessed with him.”

Many fans felt that McIntosh left Suzuki because she wasn't attracted to him when she saw him in person. In the sixth episode of 'Love Is Blind' Season 9, McIntosh confessed, "I just unfortunately don’t think my attraction to him is going to grow that much. And it just sucks. I just know it won’t.” In an interview with Netflix Tudum following her departure from the show, McIntosh mentioned that her change of heart had nothing to do with Suzuki's physical appearance. "He’s a handsome guy. It was more about him being a stranger in my arms than it was what he looked like," McIntosh said.

McIntosh further added, "I really wanted to talk to him more, pursue going on dates, and get to know each other on a more physical level to see if this was really real. I’ll never be able to explain the feeling of, you think you’re really in love with this person, and then you meet them, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I actually don’t know this person.’” When McIntosh was asked if she had any regrets, she shared, "I’m very happy I accepted the proposal. I just felt like I had to stay true to exactly how I was feeling at the time. I never lied to Patrick about how I was feeling. I am proud of myself for being very honest, not going somewhere and acting some way just to basically remain on a TV show.”